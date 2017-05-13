Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017: Organisers to honour Mohun Bagan's famous 1911 IFA Shield win

Kolkata: In a symbolic gesture to remember Mohun Bagan's historic win over an English team in 1911 IFA Shield, the first ticket of Fifa U-17 World Cup will be handed to the grand daughter-in-law of the Kolkata giants' then captain Shibdas Bhaduri at a ceremony on 15 May.

Spanish World Cup winner Carles Puyol and Sports Minister Vijay Goel will hand over the ticket to Gouri Bhaduri.

The official ticket sales will start at exactly 19:11 hrs on 16 May, paying tribute to the year in which Indian football made history. It was the first time that an Indian football team, Mohun Bagan, defeated an English side – East Yorkshire Regiment – to win the IFA Shield.

"It is apt therefore, that the Local Organising Committee of the Fifa U-17 World Cup India 2017 decide to have someone with a connection to the path-breaking team receive the first ticket of the first Fifa event India will host," a release from the Local Organising Committee of the Fifa U-17 World Cup said.

"On 15th May, Gouri Bhaduri, grand daughter-in-law of Shibdas Bhaduri, captain of the historic 1911 team will be handed over the first ticket by Carles Puyol and Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Vijay Goel. The ceremonial ticket would allow her family to attend any of the matches that take place across the six host cities," it said.

Project Director of the LOC for the Fifa U-17 World Cup India 2017, Joy Bhattacharjya said, "On the most significant moment in Indian football, it is amazing to remember where the journey started - with Mohun Bagan's historic win in 1911. This is the start of what we would like to believe - the second revolution in Indian Football."

The Fifa U-17 World Cup will he be held in six Indian cities from 6-28 October.