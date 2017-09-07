FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Nike launches Indian football team's kit for mega event

New Delhi: The Under-17 national football team kit from the stables of apparel giant Nike was launched on Thursday, a month before the kick-off the prestigious FIFA event.

The new Nike national team kit for India boasts of Nike's proprietary Dri-FIT technology that helps draw sweat away from the body to the exterior of the kits.

In a new shade of blue, the kit features an orange stripe that runs the length of the kit and these expand when the players are in motion. These innovations help maximise ventilation and allow the players to perform at their best by remaining cooler, drier, and more comfortable.

India senior national team captain Sunil Chhetri said, "Over the years, I have witnessed the India national team kits evolve as the game has. As we continue our journey in the world of football, Nike's new innovations in the kit will certainly help the team on the field. The material is much lighter and the air truly flows through the jersey to keep us dry on the pitch."

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said, "We are extremely happy that both the senior and the U-17 team will be wearing kits that include some of Nike's most pinnacle innovations in football. The new blue look for the team will complement our fearless brand of football well."

Nike leverages sustainable innovation for its football kits through the use of recycled polyester to lower environmental impact. The kit's shirt and shorts are constructed with recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles melted down to produce a fine yarn.