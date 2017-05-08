Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017: Jawaharlal Nehru stadium will be ready by 15 May, says Kerala government

Kochi: Kerala government on Sunday assured that all major works at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and training grounds in the city, for the Fifa U-17 World Cup will be completed by 15 May.

"There is no any need for any concern. All important works will be completed by May 15," Kerala Industries Minister A C Moideen said, after inspecting preparation works at the stadium, one of the six venues for hosting U-17 World Cup matches.

During his visit to the stadium last month, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel had expressed disappointment over the delay in completion of works at the main stadium and training grounds for the Fifa U- 17 World Cup.

Fifa's inspection team had expressed deep concerns over the pace of work at the stadium and had set 15 May as the deadline for completing the work.

"Though I am disappointed over the delay in completion of various works, the officers have promised me that most of the work, especially at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, will be completed by 15 May," Goel had said at a press conference.

The Local Organising Committee of Fifa U-17 World Cup had earlier this month asserted that Kochi was on its way to complete preparation work by 15 May, rubbishing speculations that the venue could be dropped.