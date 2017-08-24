FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Gianni Infantino will be 'state guest', says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched the host city logo of Kolkata, the venue for the final of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, and said FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be extended the status of a "state guest".

"The FIFA president will be our state guest. This was decided in the meeting today," Mamata told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna on the sidelines of the logo launch with tournament director Javier Ceppi.

"We are really grateful to host this major tournament here. We are proud and deeply honoured to host such a tournament," Mamata said thanking FIFA for choosing the city as one of the host cities and for the coveted final of the 6-28 October tournament.

The renovated Salt Lake Stadium is being given finishing touches and will be handed over to FIFA by 10 September, Ceppi said.

"The facilities have been hugely renovated and if you haven't visited the stadium in one and a half years and go now, you will not recognise the stadium.

"It is a world class facility at this point of time. We are now waiting for the hand over of the venue, likely on September 10," the Chilean said.

The logo, a representation of the state's heritage and the official emblem for the tournament will form an essential link in the promotions and communications regarding the host city. It will be important in building anticipation and interest for the event at a local level.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Kolkata as the first city to launch the host city logo today. It's a momentous occasion," Ceppi said.

"It is for the first time that a city has been connected to a FIFA tournament through it's distinguished image. We are extremely happy that this is happening in Kolkata which will also be hosting the FIFA headquarters, referees' headquarters, the international broadcasting centre and it is the city from which the most tickets have been sold."

"So we hope that Salt Lake stadium will be full. We appreciate the support of the state government to project Kolkata as a sporting capital of India, as a sporting capital of Asia and hopefully as a sporting capital of the world."

Also present at the launch were Project Director, LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 - Joy Bhattacharjya, and minister of sports and youth affairs for the state of West Bengal, Aroop Biswas.

The stadium will host 10 matches including the final, which means the winner of the first FIFA tournament in the country will be crowned in Kolkata.