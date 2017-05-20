You are here:
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag to Sunil Chhetri, Twitter hails India's 'big' win over Italy

SportsFP SportsMay, 20 2017 18:19:03 IST

Twitter erupted on Saturday after Indian U-17 football team's comfortable 2-0 victory over Italy U-17 in a friendly in Arizo, Italy. India, who were brilliant from the start, rode on goals from Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) to grab a morale-boosting win.

The match was a part of an exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India from 6-28 October later this year. India's brave show against a top team like Italy made headlines and caught everyone’s attention, with everyone from cricketers to politicians to footballers posting congratulatory tweets . Here's a look at some of tweets.

 

The win bodes well for Indian football as it will boost the morale of the boys ahead of the big tournament at home.


Published Date: May 20, 2017 06:18 pm | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 06:19 pm

