FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: From Virender Sehwag to Sunil Chhetri, Twitter hails India's 'big' win over Italy

Twitter erupted on Saturday after Indian U-17 football team's comfortable 2-0 victory over Italy U-17 in a friendly in Arizo, Italy. India, who were brilliant from the start, rode on goals from Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) to grab a morale-boosting win.

The match was a part of an exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India from 6-28 October later this year. India's brave show against a top team like Italy made headlines and caught everyone’s attention, with everyone from cricketers to politicians to footballers posting congratulatory tweets . Here's a look at some of tweets.

What a great occasion this ! Congratulations to the boys. Indeed historic. https://t.co/lHxikPrD9W — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 19, 2017

Yaay ! We have beaten Italy. Congratulations to the under 17 @IndianFootball on the spectacular victory. Italy ki idli ban gayi ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 19, 2017

First entering the 100 club & now India's U-17 Team beats Italy's U-17 Football Team. Way to go @IndianFootball#FIFAU17WCpic.twitter.com/5iHFpa4b8s — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 20, 2017

Big result last last night for our @IndianFootball U17s against Italy. Keep working hard and miracles will happen boys! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 20, 2017

Good win for the @IndianFootball U-17 team against #Italy U-17, im not surprised by it because i know these boys have the fight in them pic.twitter.com/tgWxUaxIAd — Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) May 19, 2017

Great result lads well done to the entire team https://t.co/13WlRP0RJ4 — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) May 19, 2017

A proud, historic moment as India's U-17 football team defeats their Italian counterparts! Congrats @IndianFootball! #BackTheBlue — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 20, 2017

Glad to hear about @IndianFootball U17s win over @azzurri in Italy. A big victory is always good for confidence! #BackTheBlue#ColtsInEurope — Vineeth (@ckvineeth) May 19, 2017

Congratulations to our u-17 @IndianFootball for this inspirational win,keep working hard and more results like this will come.My best wishes — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) May 19, 2017

Many congratulations to our Indian U-17 boys football team who beat Italy 2:0 today. Hope this is a sign of things to come. #BleedBlue — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 19, 2017

The win bodes well for Indian football as it will boost the morale of the boys ahead of the big tournament at home.