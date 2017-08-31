FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Former Indian footballers to attend Kolkata leg of Trophy Tour

Kolkata: Former players Shyam Thapa, Subrata Bhattacharya and Prasun Banerjee are among the distinguished guests who are expected to join the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy Tour in Kolkata from 1-3 September.

Given the love for the game in Kolkata, the Trophy Tour is expected to draw large crowds who will have the opportunity to see the same silverware that will be lifted by the FIFA U- 17 World Cup winners at the Salt Lake Stadium on 28 October.

The trophy will be unveiled in the city at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, while the next day the South City International School will hold the Mission XI Million festival.

Children from schools across Kolkata, who are part of the FIFA U-17 World Cup lndia 2017 legacy programme, will get a chance to see the trophy apart from taking part in several football related activities on the pitch, a release stated.

The three-day 'trophy experience' will conclude at the Eco Park, a popular tourist spot where fans will have the opportunity to come up close and take selfies with the silverware.