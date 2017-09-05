FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Environment ministry instructs NCR states to contain pollution during event

New Delhi: Environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday instructed the states in the National Capital Region to take all possible measures to prevent any spike in air pollution levels during the upcoming U-17 FIFA world cup in Delhi to save India the blushes.

Keeping the onset of winter in mind, Vardhan held a review meeting with the officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab at the environment ministry here with the issue biomass burning as the focal point.

"We told them that this year is all the more important as the world cup is taking place in Delhi and if there is any situation where pollution levels shoot up, it will be embarrassing for the country. It can have an international impact," Vardhan told reporters.

The environment ministers of these states were called for the meeting but no one showed up.

Vardhan downplayed their absence saying soon another meeting will be convened and the ministers will be notified about it well in advance.

Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain is on Haj pilgrimage. Chief secretary MM Kutty represented the local administration.