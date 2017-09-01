FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Chief minister Manohar Parrikar launches host city's 'Goa Logo'

Panaji: The 'Goa Logo' for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup was on Friday launched by chief minister Manohar Parrikar at the GMC stadium at Bambolim.

The 'Goa Logo' resembles a common sight of people playing the beautiful game on the green fields of the coastal state bordered by swaying coconut palms in the backdrop of evening sunlight.

The colours used for the logo include a dash of all the competing nation's flag which symbolises unity among all participating nations.

Speaking at the launch, Parrikar said, "Goa is getting ready to welcome the teams for the U-17 FIFA World Cup. Goa loves football that is why we have declared it as the official sport of the state. Agreeing to host the tournament in Goa was one of the fastest decisions taken by the government and we will continue to extend our full support to make the event a grand success."

Tournament Director LOC FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Javier Ceppi said, "We are very happy that Goa now has an image associated with the tournament. The state government has promised to take the host city logo all around the state and to do a big promotional push for the tournament which is fantastic.

"To support that we will be opening the sales of physical ticket at the Fatorda stadium box office on 7 September. We are appreciative of the help and leadership provided by honourable chief minister Manohar Parrikar and we are sure under his watch the FIFA U17 World Cup will be a huge success in Goa," he said.

The Goa matches will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Margao and will host nine matches that will feature football powerhouses Brazil and Germany among others.

Margao is one of the six venues that will host the 6-28 October FIFA Under-17 World Cup. New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai are the other five venues.