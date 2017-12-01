FIFA president Gianni Infantino denies doping was a problem in football as Russia hosts World Cup draw

Moscow: FIFA president Gianni Infantino denied on Friday that doping was a problem in football shortly before the draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia took place in the Kremlin.

President Vladimir Putin addressed the footballing world that had descended upon Moscow, in the midst of a freezing winter, to find out who would play who, when and where at the competition next year.

With Russia's participation at next year's Winter Olympics in serious doubt over doping allegations, Infantino sought to distance football and the World Cup hosts from any suspicion.

Russia have been stripped of a third of the medals they won as hosts of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and last week a ban on the country taking part in international athletics was upheld by the sport's governing body, IAAF.

But Infantino claimed that the level of testing in football is sufficient to show that the game was largely clean.

"I don't think there are many other international sports organisations who are doing as many anti-doping tests as football is doing," Infantino told a press conference.

"If you would have a serious doping issue in football this would be known by now, whether in Russia or any other country of the world."

The build-up to the Russia World Cup has been overshadowed by talk of the controversial awarding of the tournament in the first place, of the friction between Putin's regime and the West, and of fears over terrorism and hooliganism.

But on Friday football's biggest superstars, from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, found out who stood between them and World Cup glory as the draw took place in the State Kremlin Palace.