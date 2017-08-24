You are here:
FIFA investigating Neymar's complaint over unpaid loyalty bonus at Barcelona

Paris: FIFA said on Tursday it was investigating Brazilian superstar Neymar's complaint over an unpaid loyalty bonus from Barcelona in the increasingly bitter feud with his former club since his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

File image of Neymar. AP

A FIFA spokesman said the complaint was "pending and being investigated" and he could not comment any further.

Barcelona are refusing to pay a 26-million-euro ($30.6 million) bonus to Neymar for signing a five-year contract renewal last year.

In a separate issue, the Catalan giants are seeking 8.5 million euros in compensation from Neymar for breach of contract following his world record 222-million-euro move to PSG in August.

Neymar's family hit back on Tuesday with their representatives expressing their "surprise" at Barcelona's compensation claim "given that the player fully respected the contract valid at the time".


