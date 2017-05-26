Federation Cup winners Bengaluru FC submit bid for inclusion in Indian Super League

Mumbai: Federation Cup winners Bengaluru FC submitted the bid papers as the 'Invitation To Bid' tender process for inclusion of new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close on Friday.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)-appointed external validator will go through the bids evaluation procedurals over the coming week.

FSDL — a joint venture between IMG, Star India and Reliance plans to add one to three new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) in its fourth edition to be staged in year 2017- 18.

A source close to the league confirmed that BFC submitted its bid on the last day. The former I-League-winning club had picked up the 'Invitation To Bid' papers on 12 May.

ISL was established in India in 2014 under the sanction of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Bids were invited from prospective team owners from 10 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.