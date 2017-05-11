Federation Cup: DSK Shivajians stun Bengaluru FC; Mohun Bagan edge past Shillong Lajong

Cuttack: DSK Shivajians rode on Spanish import Juan Barraso's brace to defeat JSW Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the ongoing 38th edition of Hero Federation Cup at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday.

A sly goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute followed by a peach of a goal from a free-kick more than 30 yards out in the 76th minute from Juan Barraso led DSK Shivajians to a hard-fought win over their opponents

Meanwhile, DSK Shivajians win means that two teams out of four find themselves level on points in Group B.

While Mohun Bagan is sitting on top of Group B with six points out of two matches, both DSK Shivajians and JSW Bengaluru FC have gathered three points out of two matches played.

DSK Shivajians Korean import Kim Song Yong leading the line gave the Bengaluru FC defensive pairing a tough time. Flanked by Lallianzuala and Juan Barraso, Dave Roger's men utilised the wings in the early minutes, searching for an early goal.

In the 9th minute, Lallianzuala connected on a cross from the left flank, but he was flagged offside.

For Bengaluru, the first real chance came in the 19th minute when a corner kick was met by a thumping John Johnson header, only for the DSK to make a goal line clearance.

Three minutes later, the Blues had another chance from a set piece after Juan Fernandez's header flew inches past the DSK goal off a Cameron Watson free-kick.

Bengaluru FC despite dominating possession through the first half and enjoying healthy spells in the final third, could not make much of it. The half-time scoreline read 0-0.

The second half began in a different manner. This time it was JSW Bengaluru FC that attacked early on and DSK custodian Subrata Pal had to make two saves - first from a Eugene shot followed by palming away a corner kick.

Sunil Chhetri in front with Daniel Lalhimpuia while Nishu Kumar gave Bengaluru FC width on the flanks as the Blues adopted an attacking stance.

On the other end, however, DSK Shivajians came close to scoring had it not been Ralte's quick reflexes.

The Bengaluru custodian in the 50th minute palmed away a Lallianzuala cross which was aimed towards Kim's direction. With no real pressure, Kim would have had a free header if not for Ralte's quick thinking.

Shortly after, Rohit Kumar tried to catch Ralte off his lines, but the former's shot was misguided.

With neither team fostering any real goal scoring opportunity in the remainder of the time, the match culminated in the midfield where both cancelled each other out.

In the 70th minute, DSK were awarded a penalty after Lallianzuala was brought down in the box. A cool finish by Juan Barraso from the spot gave Dave Roger's men the lead.

In the 76th minute, Barraso scored a screamer from a freekick more than 30 yards out to double DSK's lead. Dave Rogers and his men held on to the two-goal advantage as the full-time read 2-0.

Defending Champions Mohun Bagan continued their good run, notching up a 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong at the 38th edition of Hero Federation Cup at the Barabati Stadium here today.

Strikes by Darryl Duffy (5th minute), Sony Norde (27th) and Katsumi Yusa (43rd) cancelled out Pritam Kotal's 3rd- minute own goal and Yuta Kinowaki's 80th-minute goal to aid the Mariners' quest in progressing to the semi-final round.

Mohan Bagan beat Shillong Lajong

Currently, Mohun Bagan sit on top of Group B with six points out of two matches.

It all started in the 3rd minute when Pritam Kotal scored in his own net in an attempt to clear a cross, to hand Lajong the lead, much to the Reds' astonishment. In the 5th minute, the Mariners equalised proceedings.

Duffy rounded off Vishal Kaith after the Lajong custodian had come way out of his lines, giving ample time to the Bagan forward. Duffy steered the ball past a hapless Kaith and passed it into the net to bring the team back on level pegging after a frantic opening five minutes.

Lajong rattled the post in the 7th minute after Samuel Shadap's thumping header missed the target by a whisker. Six minutes later, Lajong's defence line made a goal-line clearance after Duffy's shot from a tight angle tested them.

The pairing of Duffy upfront with Balwant Singh proved to be a handful for Lajong defenders and Sony Norde's ability to carry the ball from midfield added more to their woes.

The Mariners strike force assisted on the wings by Katsumi Yusa played with intent and fluidity. Norde set up Duffy in the 19th minute, but the latter could only shoot it over the bar.

Sony Norde, in the 27th minute, handed Mohun Bagan the lead when he sweet-timed a freekick from 25 yards out and sent the ball curling into the back of the net.

In the 39th minute, Duffy could have extended Bagan's lead but Vishal Kaith made a quick reflex save to deny him from close range.

But four minutes later Katsumi Yusa had other plans as he bundled home a Sony Norde shot which was going wide of the goal on the far post to double Bagan's lead. The half-time scoreline read 3-1 in Mohun Bagan's favour.

Even in the second half Bagan were in the thick of things. Substitute Prabir Das came close to scoring in the 54th minute after his shot was saved by Kaith.

The Mariners played deep and soaked up the pressure piled by Thangboi Singto's men. Issac came close to scoring in the 58th minute but Debjit proved a fraction quicker than him and collected the ball.

The defensive pairing of Anas and Eduardo did not allow the Lajong forwards time on the ball, while the Bagan midfield dropped back to beef up the defence and safeguard the lead. However, Yuta Kinowaki scored in the 80th minute to reduce Lajong's deficit after a lapse in defence let the Japanese unfurl a venomous shot.