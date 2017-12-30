Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 21 tips: Pick Jesse Lingard, bench Harry Kane and make Roberto Firmino captain

As the flurry of games over the festive period continues, Gameweek 20 turned out to be another successful one for those who captained Harry Kane with the average being around 62 points.

Kane’s not in action this matchday, so if you’ve got a differential pick that you think might come good, now’s the time to pick him. The top six all have relatively comfortable fixtures so expect a lot of goals.

Tottenham and West Ham are off; bench Kane

Kane owners, who may have transferred him out after two games without a goal, have not had his easy, watching those captained him rack up 68 points in just two gameweeks. This column had previously spoken of Kane as a spurt player; very risky to leave out because of their tendency to deliver heavy returns in single gameweeks, compensating for two or three bad days at once.

Spurs and West Ham have a matchday off and a double gameweek thereafter; this is the reason you should bench Harry Kane as a first option. Taking him out of the team is not a desirable solution.

For those who have to transfer him out, it’s best that they keep enough in the bank to bring Kane, the most expensive player in the game at 12.9, in for Gameweek 22. He faces off against Swansea and West Ham in GW22.

Roberto Firmino and Jesse Lingard; the indispensables

It’s become impossible to ignore the form of messrs. Firmino and Lingard, especially after both delivered for the third week running. The form of the Brazilian, in particular has rivalled Salah and second only to Kane in the last 3 matchdays.

The Liverpool forward was off form between matchdays 4 and 14, accruing 28 points over those 11 weeks. 52 points have come in the following six and ownership has gone from around 900,000 to 1.64 million as 36 points have come from four goals and two assists in the last three gameweeks.

Firmino last three gameweeks

Lingard was on the bench for Man United’s game against Burnley but could not be kept away from the action. In 45 second-half minutes, Lingard fetched owners 13 points as the Englishman’s six goals and four assists this season mean that he has equalled his best-ever return for a season, 76 points in 2015-16.

An increase in ownership has meant that both have attracted a price rise, with Firmino’s price rising by 0.4 over the last few gameweeks.

Everton, Watford and Chelsea defenders, Alexis Sanchez worth a punt

FPL owners have a love-hate relationship with Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean headed for his lowest return ever in his fourth year of English football. With no World Cup to play for and potential suitors to attract, Sanchez seems to be in revival mode, as his 15 points against Crystal Palace took him to 90 for the season.

Sanchez has a fixture list with six out of his next seven games having a Fixture Difficulty Rating of 2. With the next game against a struggling West Brom, Sanchez works both as a short-term fix or an extended run in the team.

With Swansea City struggling to score a goal, Watford’s defenders could be in for a clean sheet when they host the Welsh team at home. Chelsea defenders, in particular Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been in sparkling form and the latter is this season’s highest scoring defender with five goals and one assist to his name.

Everton are in the middle of a golden defensive run under Sam Allardyce, bagging five clean sheets in seven. They have only conceded two goals in all this time, as Jordan Pickford takes giant steps towards England’s no 1 jersey in Russia next year.

Captaincy picks

Kane isn’t here so your captaincy pick just became that much more complex. But fear not, for Liverpool have a home game against Leicester, so any of Salah, Firmino or Philippe Coutinho could be in business.

City are at Crystal Palace away and Raheem Sterling or Kun Aguero should do the damage for Pep Guardiola’s men. Lingard isn’t a bad shot either against a Southampton team which lost 5-2 to Spurs.

Chelsea welcome Stoke to Stamford Bridge and Alvaro Morata, who bagged a goal on his return from suspension and he could do it again on Saturday. Eden Hazard has just one assist in his last five games, and the Belgian’s due for a big gameweek, so he could come good against the Potters at home.