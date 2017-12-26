Fantasy Premier League Game Week 20 tips: Pick Alvaro Morata, watch out for player rotation and make Harry Kane captain

After a frantic game week last time around, most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers would have been pleased with their returns. The average for the game week hovered around 60 points, one of the highest it has ever been.

Mo' Salah, Raheem Sterling, Kun Aguero and Harry Kane gave owners massive returns as Manchester City romped to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth while Arsenal drew 3-3 with Liverpool.

Here's what we have in store this week.

Rotation policies to kick in

Last matchday kicked off a string of fixtures to be played across the last week of December and the first two weeks of January. Clubs in European competition and still involved in the Carabao Cup must rotate in order to plan ahead for a lengthy second part of the season.

Easier fixtures allow managers to rotate their players, one that FPL enthusiasts must watch out for. While Chelsea welcome a stuttering Brighton to Stamford Bridge, Burnley visit Old Trafford and Swansea City take the trip to Anfield.

Leaders Manchester City have a dominant lead at the top and an away trip to Newcastle United will not be the most daunting of fixtures for a team in red-hot form. Expect Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to make the most of their attacking depth as tougher opponents lie in wait.

Alvaro Morata is back

Brighton, courtesy of Pascal Gross' goal ended a eight-match sequence of games without a win, but away to Stamford Bridge, expect nothing less than a win for Antonio Conte's men. Morata, who missed Chelsea's last match, has nine goals and four assists in his first half-season for the Blues.

Having played 1,183 minutes, the Spanish forward averages a goal or an assist over the course of 90 minutes and against Chris Hughton's men, could rack up the points for FPL managers.

The last time he did play 90 minutes was in a wretched display against West Ham in game week 16, so this represents an ideal chance for him to get into goalscoring form once again. Along with Eden Hazard up front, this could be a day for Brighton defenders to forget.

Persistence with Harry Kane could yield more dividends this week

Last game week, this column advocated keeping Harry Kane in the side and the Tottenham striker promptly responded with a hat-trick against Burnley. Those captaining him were in for a bonanza, earning 34 points.

This week, Kane is at home to a Southampton team going through the motions after a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield. This game at Wembley could see Kane rack up more points, while he and Spurs do not feature in the next game week, instead having a double header in GW22.

Kane now has 15 goals to his name, the joint-highest with Salah and should add to the tally against a struggling Saints side.

Defenders for top four teams, Jordan Pickford, Arnautovic: The differentials

The flip-side of heavy Christmas and Boxing day scheduling is that defenders for the top teams in the Premier League table are the mainstays of their teams with the attackers being rotated or rested.

With Eric Bailly out with a long-term injury, Victor Lindelof at 4.9, is the ideal choice for a FPL managers who'd like to grab a quick clean sheet. Liverpool's Trent-Alexader Arnold and Joe Gomez also represent good choices, and despite the Reds' defensive shakiness, they welcome a Swansea City, which have struggled to score this season.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, despite an indifferent start to the season, has had a run of four clean sheets in six matches as the Sam Allardyce effect spurs the Toffees on.

His returns in the last six game weeks have come at an average of 7.5 points per game, totalling 45 points in that time. Marko Arnautovic was discussed as a differential last time around and he remains so, scoring in his team's 3-2 loss to Newcastle.

West Ham face a bottom-five side in Bournemouth, so expect the Austrian to keep his goalscoring form going against the Cherries.

Another man, who has rewarded the patience of FPL managers is Marcos Alonso, now the top-point scoring defender this season with 96, followed by teammate Cesar Azpilicueta and Nicolas Otamendi. For those Antonio Valencia owners, Alonso's form comes as a reprieve as the Ecuadorian is most likely ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Captaincy picks

Harry Kane, who else? The striker can be expected to bag at least a goal and is a solid pick along with Salah and Sterling. Remember, he did get a hat-trick last time around.

Kun Aguero did bag a brace, but with Pep's inclination towards rotating the Argentine and Gabriel Jesus, the latter may get the nod over City's all-time top scorer. As discussed above, Alonso, Morata or even Hazard seem great picks against the Seagulls.

Salah's Liverpool buddies Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are also worth a shout, as are Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba against Burnley. For a more left-of-field choice, Wayne Rooney and the Everton attackers could be considered away to West Brom.

Happy Boxing Day, folks!