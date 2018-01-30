FA Cup: Manchester City draw 2013 final vanquishers Wigan Athletic in fifth round, Chelsea to host Hull

London: Manchester City have a chance to get revenge over Wigan Athletic for their 2013 FA Cup final defeat after being drawn against the third-tier leaders in the fifth round of the competition.

Wigan, top of the third-tier League One, became the first team to win the FA Cup and be relegated in the same season when they beat City 1-0 in the 2013 final.

They then lost 4-1 to Arsenal three days later, a defeat that sent them down to the second-tier Championship.

They then beat City in the Cup again the following season, winning 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium, and were only denied a place in their second consecutive final on penalties by Arsenal.

Manchester United visit Huddersfield Town or second-tier Birmingham City while Chelsea, who lost to Arsenal in the 2017 final, host Championship side Hull City after Monday’s draw.

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton meet in an all-Premier League clash, second-tier Sheffield United are at Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion welcome 1987 winners Coventry City.

If Tottenham Hotspur beat Newport County, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, in a fourth-round replay they will travel to second-tier Millwall or Rochdale of League One.

Spurs beat Millwall 6-0 in last season’s quarter-finals.

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will meet League Two Notts County or Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The ties will be played from 16-19 February.