FA Cup: Leicester City will not hasten Jamie Vardy's return against Fleetwood Town, says Claude Puel

Leicester City will not hasten striker Jamie Vardy’s return from a groin strain but the England international could play against his former club Fleetwood Town in Saturday’s FA Cup fixture, manager Claude Puel has said.

Vardy has scored nine goals in 21 league games for Leicester this campaign but was sidelined for the club’s 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Monday after picking up a minor injury in last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool.

”Jamie isn’t long-term,“ Puel told reporters. ”He is not bad. He felt something against Liverpool and it was a precaution about him. We will see for the next game – it’s an important game for him in the cup. We will see.

“We will not take a risk, but it isn’t a bad injury.”

The win at the King Power Stadium was soured by an injury to captain Wes Morgan, who limped off in the first half, and Puel is worried that the Jamaican defender will be out for a prolonged period.

“It’s a bad injury, a hamstring injury. He slipped on the pitch in the first half. With all the tiredness from the games and we can see a lot of injuries with all the teams. It is difficult,” Puel said.

Following their FA Cup match against third tier side Fleetwood, eighth-placed Leicester travel to champions Chelsea in the Premier League on 13 January.