FA Cup: Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool played 'very bad' after shock defeat

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted his side had been "very bad" after second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Defeat in this fourth-round tie meant Liverpool, 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, had been knocked out of two cup competitions in a matter of four days following their 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Wolves's Richard Stearman stunned the home crowd by putting the visitors 1-0 up inside the first minute when he headed in a free-kick.

And four minutes before half-time, the Championship club doubled their lead when Andreas Weimann finished off an excellent counter-attack.

But, having rarely threatened, a much-changed Liverpool pulled a goal back when Divock Origi scored from close range with four minutes left following a corner.

That, however, was good as it got for Liverpool, who have now won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions following a bright start to the season.

"We were very bad," Klopp told BT Sport. "We started badly and it didn't really get better. Everyone saw it. There are not a lot of good things to say about this game. It's difficult to explain."

Liverpool have now won just once, against fourth-tier Plymouth in a third-round FA Cup replay, in 2017.

"If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don't know," said Klopp. "But if it is it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower," the German boss added.

As for the changes to his side, Klopp said: "I am responsible for the line-up. I am not allowed to blame a single player."

Liverpool's next game is a daunting clash at home to Chelsea on Tuesday and Klopp said: "It doesn’t make it easier for Chelsea, that game is not decided already.

"It’s up to us and if we play better we have a chance. If we don’t, we don’t have a chance."

For Wolves, victory gave them a second Premier League scalp in this season's FA Cup after they knocked Stoke City out in the third round and manager Paul Lambert said: "We'll enjoy the ride. We might get dismantled in the next game but the last two (FA Cup) games have been unbelievable."