FA Cup final: When and where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, coverage on TV and live streaming

For Chelsea, it's a chance for a double. Arsenal is just looking for some redemption.

The London teams will meet Saturday in the FA Cup final, with Chelsea hoping to win their second league-cup double since 2010 and Arsenal wanting to make up for missing out on the Champions League with a season-ending trophy at Wembley Stadium.

"It has been a great season," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "To be a fantastic season we have to win the FA Cup."

Chelsea, which will be making their seventh FA Cup final appearance since 2000, are favored to win the trophy for the eighth time. But a win for Arsenal would set a record for the club and manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have won the title 12 times, the same as Manchester United. Wenger has been at the helm for six of those triumphs and one more would see the Frenchman on his own with seven wins, surpassing the six won by Aston Villa manager George Ramsay between 1887 and 1920.

It could also be Wenger's farewell. He is expected to announce soon whether he will stay on for next season.

Wenger has faced criticism after a season in which the team finished outside the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

In keeping with brushing off questions about his future, Wenger said his only focus was Saturday's final.

"What I want is to win the next game," Wenger said. "I love to win and I want to do well for my club. I want to win the cup for my club and that's all I care about. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving absolutely everything to achieve it."

Here's all you need to know about watching the FA Cup final live:

When will the FA Cup final between Arsenal vs Chelsea be played?

The match will be played at Wembley on 27 May.

How do I watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD, and Ten 1.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast for the final will start at 9 PM IST. The kick-off is at 10 PM IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on tensports.com and Sony LIV.

You can also check out the live blog on Firstpost, for live scores, updates and analysis from the match.

With inputs from AP