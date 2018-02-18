FA Cup draw: Manchester United to play Brighton at Old Trafford; Leicester City host Chelsea in quarter-finals

London: Four of the top Premier League's top five were kept apart in Saturday's draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals as Manchester United host Brighton, whilst Chelsea visit Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who need a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, should Mauricio Pochettino's men overcome third-tier Rochdale on Sunday.

Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth-round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola's men avoid a repeat of the Latics' shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the last eight.

The ties will be played between 16 and 19 March.

Draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton