FA Cup draw: Manchester United handed visit to Yeovil Town in 4th round; Newport County host Tottenham

London: Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will travel to fourth-tier minnows Yeovil Town in the English FA Cup fourth round after Monday's draw, while Newport County will host Tottenham Hotspur.

United beat Derby County on Friday in their first match of the tournament, and would equal Arsenal's all-time record of 13 Cup titles with victory in May's final.

Yeovil are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they face a battle to avoid relegation from the Football League.

Fellow League Two side Newport were rewarded for their third-round victory over Leeds United with a home tie against eight-time winners Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea will take on Newcastle United if they get through a replay against Norwich City.

Premier Leagues leader Manchester City could also be playing at a League Two side if Mansfield beat Cardiff in a replay.

There are two guaranteed all-Premier League encounters, with Liverpool hosting West Bromwich Albion, and Southampton playing Watford.

Nottingham Forest's reward for eliminating holders Arsenal is an away game against fellow second-tier side Hull City, which lost the 2014 final to the Gunners. Coventry, the 1987 cup winners who are in the fourth tier, will play MK Dons after ousting Premier League strugglers Stoke.

Another shock in the third round saw Leicester held by Fleetwood to 0-0. The replay winner will play Fleetwood's fellow third-tier side, Peterborough.

The ties will be played over the final weekend of January.

