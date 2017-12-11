Europa League draw: Who are Ostersund? Twitter reacts to Arsenal's opponent in Round of 32

England's Arsenal will face Swedish side Ostersunds while German giants Borussia Dortmund will take on Italian club Atalanta BC in the round of 32 of the Europa League, the UEFA announced in Nyon on Monday.

In other ties, Scottish club Celtic FC will host Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, Napoli will play RB Leipzig, Ludogorets will take on seven-time European champions AC Milan while FC Copenhagen will clash with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere the draws include Nice playing Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow against Athletic Bilbao, AEK Athens versus Dynamo Kiev, Red Star Belgrade will host CSKA Moscow, Olympique Lyonnais will play Villarreal, Real Sociedad face FC Salzburg and Partizan Belgrade take on Viktoria Plzen.

A few other draws saw Steaua Bucharest facing Lazio, Astana against Sporting Lisbon and Olympique Marseille taking on Braga.

However, it was Arsenal's opponents Ostersund who grabbed the attention Twitteratti who went on a joke spree.

Fun fact: Arsene Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal longer than their Europa League opponents Östersunds FK have existed as a football club.#EuropaLeagueDraw#UELdraw — Jordan Meyer (@Jordan_Meyer1) December 11, 2017

Arsenal fans when they realise they can't draw Bayern Munich 🎉#UELdrawpic.twitter.com/MwK9lERWAO — Betfred (@Betfred) December 11, 2017

Arsenal have drawn Östersund in the Europa League Round of 32. For those of you who don’t know who they are, they’re a small club from London.#UELdraw — SLEIGH BUCKS 🇦🇺🎅🏻 (@TheMasterBucks) December 11, 2017

Sporting Lisbon vs Astana must be one of the longest trips any team has had to make in European football! #UELdraw — Wael Jabir (@waeljabir) December 11, 2017

Jubel i Östersund! ÖFK får möta Arsenal i nästa omgång #ÖFK#osdsporthttps://t.co/vcgOTLXNMe — Östersunds FK (@ofk_1996) December 11, 2017