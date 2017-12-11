You are here:
Europa League draw: Who are Ostersund? Twitter reacts to Arsenal's opponent in Round of 32

SportsFP SportsDec, 11 2017 21:47:30 IST

England's Arsenal will face Swedish side Ostersunds while German giants Borussia Dortmund will take on Italian club Atalanta BC in the round of 32 of the Europa League, the UEFA announced in Nyon on Monday.

In other ties, Scottish club Celtic FC will host Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, Napoli will play RB Leipzig, Ludogorets will take on seven-time European champions AC Milan while FC Copenhagen will clash with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere the draws include Nice playing Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow against Athletic Bilbao, AEK Athens versus Dynamo Kiev, Red Star Belgrade will host CSKA Moscow, Olympique Lyonnais will play Villarreal, Real Sociedad face FC Salzburg and Partizan Belgrade take on Viktoria Plzen.

A few other draws saw Steaua Bucharest facing Lazio, Astana against Sporting Lisbon and Olympique Marseille taking on Braga.


However, it was Arsenal's opponents Ostersund who grabbed the attention Twitteratti who went on a joke spree.



