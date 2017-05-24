Europa League: Ajax boss Peter Bosz says final has 'lost its glow' following Manchester terror attack

Stockholm: The Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax will not be the same following the deadly terror attack in Manchester, the Dutch club's coach Peter Bosz said on Tuesday.

"What happened in Manchester is something that we all feel at Ajax," Bosz told his pre-match press conference at Stockholm's Friends Arena.

"On behalf of the players and the staff, we at Ajax would like to express sympathy with the victims who unfortunately fell yesterday.

"The feeling that prevails is that the final doesn't have the glow it should have.

"Tomorrow evening should be a football feast, but because of events in Manchester, we're all affected, particularly as we're playing against Manchester. It's horrible. My heartfelt sympathies."

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Grande, who was unhurt in the attack, recently performed in Amsterdam and several of the Ajax players' wives and children attended the concert.

"It's devastating," said midfielder Lasse Schone.

"Ariana Grande performed in Amsterdam two weeks ago. My wife and my child were there. It's so close. It's terrible, it's horrible.

"Our sympathies go out to the victims' friends and families. It takes away some of the sparkle of what will happen tomorrow."