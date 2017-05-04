You are here:
Estoril Open: Leander Paes, Andre Sa beat Benoit Paire, Renzo Olivo to enter quarter-finals

Estoril: Fourth seeds Leander Paes and Andre Sa progressed to the Estoril Open quarterfinals and also joining them in the last-eight pairs were Divij Sharan and Purav Raja, who knocked out third seeds Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner.

Leander Paes and Andre Sa in action at the Estoril Open. Twitter: @Leander

Paes and his Brazilian partner defeated Renzo Olivo and Benoit Paire 7-6(1) 6-2 in the opening round of the Euro 540,310 clay court event.

Paes has come into the tournament after winning a Challenger event in the USA with Scott Lipsky. He and Sa next face Spanish team of Nicolas Almagro and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The unseeded Indian team of Sharan and Raja shocked the third-seeded team 6-0 7-6 (4) in their opening round.

The next opponents for Sharan and Raja are Ariel Behar and Aliaksandr Bury.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 04:32 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 04:32 pm

