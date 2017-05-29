You are here:
  England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell secure 7-wicket consolation win for Proteas

London: South Africa beat England by seven wickets to gain a consolation win the third one-day international at Lord's on Monday.

But England took the three-match series 2-1 despite being well-beaten in a match where only 60 overs out of a scheduled 100 were bowled.

South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during the third One Day International cricket match between England and South Africa at Lord's cricket ground in London, Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

England collapsed to 20 for six in five overs after being sent into bat in overcast conditions after South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss, with new-ball duo Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell, who eventually shared seven wickets between them, doing the damage.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 51 in an innings where the only other batsmen to make it to double figures were tailender Toby Roland-Jones, who made 37 not out on his ODI debut, and David Willey (26).

South Africa openers Hashim Amla (55) and Quinton de Kock (34) put on 95 for the first wicket before JP Duminy (28 not out) and de Villiers (27 not out) completed the rout.

This series served as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI sides.

Hosts England launch the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday, with South Africa playing Sri Lanka at Surrey's headquarters on Saturday.

