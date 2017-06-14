England vs Pakistan, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017: Hasan removes Morgan to put Pak in control

After 33 overs,England 146/4 ( Ben Stokes 7 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)
Sarfraz senses an opportunity and brings Junaid Khan back into the attack. Buttler and Stokes realise that and milk four singles off it.
Preview: Having swept aside all opposition in the group stage, hosts England are expected to face a strong pace attack when they take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Cardiff on Wednesday.
Pakistan managed to bundle out a formidable Sri Lankan batting line-up for 236 runs in their last Group B match after deciding to bowl first at the Cardiff Wales Stadium here on Monday.
The Pakistan bowling attack comprising pacers Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and their lone spinner Imad Wasim will look to test the strong England batting line-up as well.
Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir were in excellent form in the previous match against Sri Lanka and will aim to recreate some of that magic against the hosts.
Some of the deliveries by the duo against Sri Lanka were almost unplayable and a similar performance at the same venue on Wednesday could prove to be ominious for England.
If Pakistan do manage to upstage the hosts, it will be their first appearance in the final of a 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since losing to Australia in the title clash of the 1999 World Cup.
The last time they qualified for a 50-over ICC tournament was at the 2011 World Cup when they lost a thriller to arch-rivals India in Mohali.
However, Pakistan's power-packed line-up of fast bowlers is offset to some extent by the lack of too much firepower in their batting.
Most of the Pakistan batsmen have struggled during the group matches. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and opener Fakhar Zaman are the only Pakistan batsmen who have shown some kind of form in this tournament.
Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 61 runs in the must-win last group game against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by three wickets to qualify for the last-four stage.
England, on the other hand, were the dominant team in Group A. They dominated teams like Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand in home conditions for an all-win record in the group stage and will look to maintain their winning streak.
England's batting line-up, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morga, Ben Stokes and Jos Butler, has looked to be in an impressive form but is expected to face a stern test against the Pakistan bowling attack.
Joe Root also sits among the top run scorers in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy scoring 212 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh.
The bowling department for England has also looked good, trying to provide an equal balance to the side under the likes of pacers Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Ben Stokes and their spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali who have consistently delivered for their side.
England lead the head-to-head battle with a 6-4 record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. The last time Pakistan defeated England in an ICC event was in 1996.
Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Steven Finn, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (c and wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.
With inputs from IANS
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 05:11 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 05:18 pm
Jun, 14 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! 'You need a wicket, you go Hasan Ali,' quips Nasser Hussain on air. Eoin Morgan comes down the track to drive Hasan but the ball moves away slightly to induce an outside edge. Sarfraz does the rest. Once again, Hasan is bossing it in the middle overs. Captain Morgan walks back to the hut for 33. Jos Buttler comes out in the middle.
OUT! Shadab Khan, you little beauty! He breaks the threatening partnership behind Root and Morgan. He flights the ball outside off and tempts Root to play the cut. And he does only to edge it to Sarfraz who grabs it smartly. It bounced more than Root might have expected. Shadab shouts in joy and Sarfraz hugs him. Root, meanwhile, walks back dejected for 46. Ben Stokes walks out at the centre.
OUT! Hasan ends Bairstow's misery! Time and again, Hasan has provided the crucial breakthroughs and he does it again. He bangs it short and Bairstow pulls it to find Mohammad Hafeez at square leg. He falls seven short of a fifty but to be honest he never really belonged at the centre. Eoin Morgan saunters out at the centre.
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Two changes in the Pakistan lineup — Mohammad Amir missing out due to a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees; Shadab Khan returns in place of Fahim Ashraf.
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Just one change in the England lineup — Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy as Alex Hales' opening partner.
TOSS:Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed elects to field first. His English counterpart Eoin Morgan says he dosn't mind batting first either.
17:23 (IST)
After 34 overs,England 148/4 ( Ben Stokes 8 , Jos Buttler (W) 4)
England are not looking to play their natural game. It is the 34th over and Sarfraz has still deployed slips. Another quiet over, 2 runs off it. Time for drinks.
17:18 (IST)
After 33 overs,England 146/4 ( Ben Stokes 7 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)
Sarfraz senses an opportunity and brings Junaid Khan back into the attack. Buttler and Stokes realise that and milk four singles off it.
17:15 (IST)
You betcha...
17:15 (IST)
Most wickets for Pakistan in a single edition of ICC Champions Trophy:
9 - HASAN ALI, 2017*
8 - Saeed Ajmal, 2009
17:14 (IST)
England labouring a little now as Morgan goes. They need one batsman to anchor this innings, everyone is just getting in and then getting out without capitalising properly. More impressive stuff from Hasan Ali who has another wicket in this tournament.
17:14 (IST)
England's batting runs deep but this is excellent from Pakistan. They are looking for wickets and they keep getting them just when England look to press on. Hassan Ali picked two left-handers in succession against South Africa and he has come on to bowl at a similar stage here. Dangerous Pakistan out in the field, you can sense it.
17:14 (IST)
After 32 overs,England 142/4 ( Ben Stokes 5 , Jos Buttler (W) 1)
Hasan Ali reintroduced into the attack. Can he strike ? Yes he can. After conceding just two runs off his first three balls, a frustrated Morgan attempts a risky shot and gets caught behind. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
17:09 (IST)
OUT! 'You need a wicket, you go Hasan Ali,' quips Nasser Hussain on air. Eoin Morgan comes down the track to drive Hasan but the ball moves away slightly to induce an outside edge. Sarfraz does the rest. Once again, Hasan is bossing it in the middle overs. Captain Morgan walks back to the hut for 33. Jos Buttler comes out in the middle.
17:05 (IST)
After 31 overs,England 139/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 32 , Ben Stokes 4)
What happened there? Hafeez bowls a quicker delivery which misses Morgan, the leg stump and hits Sarfraz on his legs and ricochets to short fine leg fielder. Pakistan appeal but there was no bat involved there. The remainder of the over goes for three runs.
17:03 (IST)
After 30 overs,England 136/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 30 , Ben Stokes 3)
Stokes flicks the first ball past the diving midwicket fielder. FOUR! Morgan gets into the position early and reverse sweeps the leggie over point for a boundary. Sarfraz urges Imad Wasim to jump on the last ball to save a couple, when Morgan nurdles it towards midwicket. He slides to stop the second run.
17:00 (IST)
After 29 overs,England 130/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 25 , Ben Stokes 2)
Hafeez bowls another tidy over. Sarfraz is constantly chirping from behind the wicket and encouraging his bowlers and fielders. On the second ball, he told Shadab to take it easy when the latter tried to hurry onto the ball at covers. 1 run off the over.
17:00 (IST)
A huge wicket from Shadab Khan! Something had to give. They haven't picked Shadab when he has pitched the ball on good length. Sarfaraz now has a silly mid on in place for Stokes. Intent, anyone? One more wicket and Pakistan will sense a strangle.
16:59 (IST)
Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have added 1729 runs in ODIs for England which is the second most by any pair. The record is held by Ian Bell and Alastair Cook who added 2118 runs for England while playing together.
16:58 (IST)
Blow for England as Root goes now. Batting doesn't look hugely easy today and England need to realise that perhaps 300 isn't on and not push too hard and carelessly to try and get there. Chance for Pakistan to get more of a hold in the match.
16:57 (IST)
After 28 overs,England 129/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 25 , Ben Stokes 1)
Morgan takes a single off the second ball and Shadab gets rid of Joe Root. A short leg and slip in place for the new man Stokes. Shadab and Sarfraz slowing up the things at the centre which must be frustrating Stokes. Shadab bowls a googly on leg and Stokes defends it. He drives the last ball by clearing his front leg through covers for a single.
16:54 (IST)
OUT! Shadab Khan, you little beauty! He breaks the threatening partnership behind Root and Morgan. He flights the ball outside off and tempts Root to play the cut. And he does only to edge it to Sarfraz who grabs it smartly. It bounced more than Root might have expected. Shadab shouts in joy and Sarfraz hugs him. Root, meanwhile, walks back dejected for 46. Ben Stokes walks out at the centre.
16:50 (IST)
After 27 overs,England 127/2 ( Joe Root 46 , Eoin Morgan (C) 24)
England have realised that this track is not a 320-330 track and are playing according to the situation. Content with four runs off Hafeez's fifth over.
16:50 (IST)
England certainly making good use of DRS today, now Eoin Morgan is the man to earn a reprieve having been given out. Disappointment for Pakistan who thought they’d got another breakthrough. This used pitch not making life easy for batsmen. Morgan though doesn’t look to affected by that scare though, great shot to thrash Shadab for four from the last ball of the over.
16:48 (IST)
After 26 overs,England 123/2 ( Joe Root 43 , Eoin Morgan (C) 23)
Shadab drives the first ball towards Shadab and he dives to his left to stop a single. 'Ye beta,' shout Sarfraz from behind the stumps. Root flicks it to midwicket where Hafeez makes a sharp stop. Root bunts the third ball past the bowler for a single. Morgan is given out caught at slip! But he opts for DRS straightaway. The replays indicate that the ball went off his forearm. The third umpire checks for LBW too but it going over. FOUR! 'Nahi,' cries Sarfraz as Shadab bowls a full delivery, outside off, which Morgan creams through covers for a boundary.
16:44 (IST)
England completed their second fifty in 72 balls as compared to their first fifty in 58 balls today because Pakistani bowlers have bowled well especially Hasan Ali after first 10 overs. He has been terrific for Pakistan in middle-overs in this tournament. Mohammad Hafeez is also playing his part from the other hand and putting pressure on England skipper Eoin Morgan. Both have not given boundary balls to England players yet. Eoin Morgan has to mix caution with aggression today because of the nature of the pitch and so far he is playing against his nature by playing cautiously. He will offer chances to Pakistan very soon. Pakistan need to continue doing what they are doing.
16:43 (IST)
After 25 overs,England 118/2 ( Joe Root 42 , Eoin Morgan (C) 19)
FOUR! Hafeez decides to go short on his third delivery and Morgan pulls it to the deep midwicket fence. Hafeez's 4th over: 1, 0, 4, 0, 1, 1.
16:41 (IST)
After 24 overs,England 111/2 ( Joe Root 40 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Shadab comes back! The second ball goes for a single off Root's blade. A field change, a slip in place now. Morgan glances the fourth ball to square leg for a run. The fifth ball goes for a single. Sarfraz urges Shadab to end the over nicely and the 18-year old does; concedes no run off it.
16:35 (IST)
After 23 overs,England 108/2 ( Joe Root 38 , Eoin Morgan (C) 13)
Root drives Hasan's first ball through covers for a single. FOUR! Half chance? Definitely. Hasan goes around the wicket and drops it short, Morgan pulls it with the flow and Sarfraz reacts late to dive to his right. The ball races past him for a boundary. England end the over with two dots and two singles.
16:30 (IST)
After 22 overs,England 101/2 ( Joe Root 36 , Eoin Morgan (C) 8)
Hafeez continues. Morgan and Root take singles to same area (long on) off the first three balls. Morgan then flicks through midwicket for another run. Root gives his captain the strike back on the fifth ball. Morgan checks his drive to point to finish the over.
16:27 (IST)
After 21 overs,England 96/2 ( Joe Root 33 , Eoin Morgan (C) 6)
Three dots and three singles off Hasan Ali's third over. Pakistan building pressure on England. A false shot is just around the corner.
16:26 (IST)
Eoin Morgan becomes the third England player to score 5000 runs in ODIs. The others are Ian Bell and Paul Collingwood.
16:25 (IST)
After 20 overs,England 93/2 ( Joe Root 31 , Eoin Morgan (C) 5)
Morgan pushes the first ball through covers. The England skipper knocks the second ball through mid on for a single. Root returns the favour on the third ball. Morgan tries to reverse sweep the fourth ball but misses. Hafeez starts appealing but the umpire is unmoved. The offie hurries towards Sarfraz urging him to reivew but Sarfraz might have told him that they don't have any reviews left. Morgan punches the last ball through covers for a brace. Nice little passage of play this from Pakistan, they have put the brakes on England's scoring.
16:20 (IST)
After 19 overs,England 89/2 ( Joe Root 30 , Eoin Morgan (C) 2)
Hasan to bowl his second over. Angles in a good length ball and Root drives it through covers for a single. A slip in place for Morgan. The England captain leaves the second ball and cuts it to point. Morgan cuts the fourth ball to third man and takes a single. WIDE! Hasan hits the deck hard and the ball goes over Root. The umpire spreads his arms. A back of a length delivery is blocked by Root. He opens the face of the bat and guides the sixth ball behind point for a couple. Decent over, 5 off it.
16:15 (IST)
After 18 overs,England 84/2 ( Joe Root 27 , Eoin Morgan (C) 1)
As expected Hafeez is introduced into the attack. What is more impressive with respect to Sarfraz's captaincy is that he has deployed a slip. England take three singles off three consecutive balls and Morgan finishes the over by blocking the remainder of the over.
16:13 (IST)
After 17 overs,England 81/2 ( Joe Root 25 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Top over from Hasan Ali. He really is a quality bowler. He dismissed Bairstow and allows only one run off it.
16:09 (IST)
Excellent set up from Shadab with that conventional leg-spin and ideal loop and another chance goes down. What are Pakistan doing? But don't worry, Hassan Ali comes in and picks him in the next over. Bairstow rode his luck for far too long.
16:09 (IST)
That's the end of Bairstow's luck as Hassan Ali strikes immediately, Pakistan break up what was looking like a handy partnership. They've got a foot in the door now.
16:08 (IST)
OUT! Hasan ends Bairstow's misery! Time and again, Hasan has provided the crucial breakthroughs and he does it again. He bangs it short and Bairstow pulls it to find Mohammad Hafeez at square leg. He falls seven short of a fifty but to be honest he never really belonged at the centre. Eoin Morgan saunters out at the centre.
16:08 (IST)
Shadab Khan has shown glimpses of how lethal he can be when he pitches the ball up. He has dragged it short a little too much for my liking but these are early days and he is, after all, a leg spinner. It will be tough to pick him once he gets his length right consistently.
16:05 (IST)
After 16 overs,England 80/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 43 , Joe Root 24)
Shadab flights the first ball and Bairstow looks to heave it but only gets it to midwicket off the toe end of his bat. One run added to the total. Root drives the second ball to covers for run. Third ball: Root sweeps the third ball over square leg for a single. Bairstow plays the next two balls to point. DROPPED! Bairstow looks to slash the sixth ball but edges it to Babar at first slip. The slip reverse cups it but fails to hold onto it. Babar is disappointed and rightly so.
16:00 (IST)
After 15 overs,England 77/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 41 , Joe Root 23)
Imad continues with his disciplined bowling and all England could manage off it is four singles.
15:58 (IST)
After 14 overs,England 73/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 39 , Joe Root 21)
Shadab loops it up around off and Bairstow absolutely clobbers it over the bowler's head for a boundary. They are looking to attack the leggie here. Bairstow lofts the seocnd ball through mid on for a single. Root drills the third ball through covers for another single. Good end to the over by Shadab, bowls three dots on the trot.
15:56 (IST)
Youngest players to play in a semi-final of ICC ODI tournament:
17 years and 173 days - Mohammad Amir v New Zealand, 2009
18 years and 253 days - SHADAB KHAN v England, 2017*
18 years and 300 days - Imran Nazir v New Zealand, 2000
15:55 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 67/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Joe Root 20)
Imad tosses it on middle, Root punches it to long on for a single. Jonny blocks the second ball. Bairstow looks to drive the third ball but edges it to point. Frustration for Bairstow as he finds the fielder once again on his cut. Another middle stump line delivery and Bairstow can only manage to knockt it back to the bowler. The England opener eases the sixth ball through mid on for a single.
15:53 (IST)
After 12 overs,England 65/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 33 , Joe Root 19)
Shadab comes into the attack and almost gets ir of Root first up. The England No 3 looked to flick one through midwicket but it only manages a leading edge that escapes the cover fielder. Bairstow cuts the second ball through covers for a single. FOUR! A long hop from Shadab and Root rocks back to pull it through midwicket. Root looks to dab the fourth ball but fails to put bat on ball. England's first drop drives the fifth ball to covers. He retains the strike with a push to covers.
15:50 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 58/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 32 , Joe Root 13)
England doing it in singles now. They pinch six singles all over the ground. Imad Wasim is bowling the stump-to-stump line and now allowing them to free their arms.
15:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 52/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 29 , Joe Root 10)
A busy over for England. Root and Bairstow collect 5 singles and a brace. But on the fourth ball, Bairstow pulled one fiercely and Azhar jumped in the air to catch it but the ball pops out of his hands at the last minute. Super effort though.
15:45 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 45/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 26 , Joe Root 6)
Bairstow eases Imad's third ball through mid on for a single. Root bunts the fourth delivery back to Wasim. A stifled LBW appeal on the fifth ball as Root looks to pull it on the back foot, but the umpire is unmoved. Wasim too realises that it was going down the leg side. Another delivery on the stump and Root's inside edge off his punch hits him on the boot.
15:44 (IST)
Rumman Raees has been impressive so far. He knows there is no swing - he isn't the biggest swinger of the ball as it is - and he has kept a tight line on good length. That Alex Hales dismissal should allow him to settle down a little more.
Raees is known for his silent celebration style in the PSL and he didn't quite give Hales the treatment here.
15:43 (IST)
Rumman Raees didn't have to wait much longer! Important scalp for Pakistan, Hales has been in great touch. Joe Root in now looking to chase down the leaders in the battle for leading run scorer in the tournament.
15:42 (IST)
After 8 overs, England 44/1 (Bairstow 25, Root 6)
Ball three: Raees bowls a back of a length ball and Bairstow cuts it to third man for a couple. Bairstow clips it through midwicket for a single. FOUR! Raees bowls the leg stump line and Root whips it through midwicket for a boundary.
15:39 (IST)
After 7 overs, England 37/1 (Bairstow 22, Root 2)
Time for some spin. Imad Wasim comes into the attack. Four dots, a single and brace off it.
15:38 (IST)
After 6 overs, England 34/1 (Bairstow 21, Root 0)
FOUR! Bairstow strides forward and drives it through mid off. Bairstow gets off the strike off the fourth ball. OUT! Raees gets his maiden ODI wicket. Root leaves the sixth ball.
15:34 (IST)
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
15:31 (IST)
After 5 overs, England 29/0 (Bairstow 16, Hales 13)
A single off the first five balls off Junaid's 5th over. FOUR! Junaid opts to end the over with a slower ball and Hales slams it through the right of the mid off fielder.