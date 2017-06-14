England vs Pakistan, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 cricket updates: Zaman's fifty puts Pak ahead in chase

Latest update: Rashid starts with a short and wide delivery, Azhar cuts it to deep cover. Fakhar Zaman paddle sweeps the third ball to fine leg for a couple. Zaman backs his insticts and scores a boundary. Seven runs off the over.
Eng vs Pak: After 15 overs,Pakistan 88/0 ( Azhar Ali 37 , Fakhar Zaman 43)
Preview: Having swept aside all opposition in the group stage, hosts England are expected to face a strong pace attack when they take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Cardiff on Wednesday.
Pakistan managed to bundle out a formidable Sri Lankan batting line-up for 236 runs in their last Group B match after deciding to bowl first at the Cardiff Wales Stadium here on Monday.
The Pakistan bowling attack comprising pacers Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and their lone spinner Imad Wasim will look to test the strong England batting line-up as well.
Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir were in excellent form in the previous match against Sri Lanka and will aim to recreate some of that magic against the hosts.
Some of the deliveries by the duo against Sri Lanka were almost unplayable and a similar performance at the same venue on Wednesday could prove to be ominious for England.
If Pakistan do manage to upstage the hosts, it will be their first appearance in the final of a 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since losing to Australia in the title clash of the 1999 World Cup.
The last time they qualified for a 50-over ICC tournament was at the 2011 World Cup when they lost a thriller to arch-rivals India in Mohali.
However, Pakistan's power-packed line-up of fast bowlers is offset to some extent by the lack of too much firepower in their batting.
Most of the Pakistan batsmen have struggled during the group matches. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and opener Fakhar Zaman are the only Pakistan batsmen who have shown some kind of form in this tournament.
Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 61 runs in the must-win last group game against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by three wickets to qualify for the last-four stage.
England, on the other hand, were the dominant team in Group A. They dominated teams like Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand in home conditions for an all-win record in the group stage and will look to maintain their winning streak.
England's batting line-up, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morga, Ben Stokes and Jos Butler, has looked to be in an impressive form but is expected to face a stern test against the Pakistan bowling attack.
Joe Root also sits among the top run scorers in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy scoring 212 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh.
The bowling department for England has also looked good, trying to provide an equal balance to the side under the likes of pacers Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Ben Stokes and their spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali who have consistently delivered for their side.
England lead the head-to-head battle with a 6-4 record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. The last time Pakistan defeated England in an ICC event was in 1996.
Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Steven Finn, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (c and wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.
With inputs from IANS
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 08:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 08:14 pm
Jun, 14 2017 IST
Highlights
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
OUT! Rumman Raees collects his second wicket. England may not even play the full quota of 50 overs here. Plunkett holes out at deep square leg. He falls for 9. Jake Ball strolls out at the centre.
OUT! No happy ending for England. Ben Stokes departs for a 64-ball 34 knock. On a slower delivery, Stokes attempts a slog far too early. It catches the leading edge and goes high up in the sky. Mohammad Hafeez gets underneath it and pouches it at covers. England are eight down. Mark Wood saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Would you believe it? Ahmed Shehzad effects a run out. Hasan pings Rashid on the pads and starts appealing but the umpire turned it down. However Stokes was looking for a single and Rashid's slow reaction allows Shehzad to score a direct hit at the non striker's end. They go upstairs and replays show that Rashid was well short of his crease. Liam Plunkett is the new man in.
OUT! Moeen Ali and his struggle with the short delivery continues. Junaid bangs it short and Moeen pulls it, albeit half-heartedly, Fakhar Zaman hares to his right from midwicket to take a diving catch. Pakistan's fielding has improved by leaps and bounds after India clash. Adil Rashid is the new man in.
OUT! How many times have we seen this? A wicket falls immediately after the drinks back. Junaid angles it on a good length and nips it away a shade, Buttler is caught off guard and nicks it to Sarfraz, who completes his job easily. England have lost half their side and Moeen Ali strides out at the centre.
OUT! 'You need a wicket, you go Hasan Ali,' quips Nasser Hussain on air. Eoin Morgan comes down the track to drive Hasan but the ball moves away slightly to induce an outside edge. Sarfraz does the rest. Once again, Hasan is bossing it in the middle overs. Captain Morgan walks back to the hut for 33. Jos Buttler comes out in the middle.
OUT! Shadab Khan, you little beauty! He breaks the threatening partnership behind Root and Morgan. He flights the ball outside off and tempts Root to play the cut. And he does only to edge it to Sarfraz who grabs it smartly. It bounced more than Root might have expected. Shadab shouts in joy and Sarfraz hugs him. Root, meanwhile, walks back dejected for 46. Ben Stokes walks out at the centre.
OUT! Hasan ends Bairstow's misery! Time and again, Hasan has provided the crucial breakthroughs and he does it again. He bangs it short and Bairstow pulls it to find Mohammad Hafeez at square leg. He falls seven short of a fifty but to be honest he never really belonged at the centre. Eoin Morgan saunters out at the centre.
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Two changes in the Pakistan lineup — Mohammad Amir missing out due to a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees; Shadab Khan returns in place of Fahim Ashraf.
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Just one change in the England lineup — Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy as Alex Hales' opening partner.
TOSS:Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed elects to field first. His English counterpart Eoin Morgan says he dosn't mind batting first either.
20:21 (IST)
After 18 overs,Pakistan 105/0 ( Azhar Ali 42 , Fakhar Zaman 55)
Two singles and a boundary off Moeen Ali's first over. Time for drinks.
20:18 (IST)
FOUR! This lad is looking dangerous. Fakhar Zaman lunges forward and absolutely hammers Moeen Ali over covers for a boundary.
20:17 (IST)
After 17 overs,Pakistan 99/0 ( Azhar Ali 41 , Fakhar Zaman 50)
Pakistan pinch four singles off the 17th over.
20:16 (IST)
FIFTY! Consecutive half-centuries for Fakhar Zaman. He gets there with a single to square leg. His innings will be of utmost value for Pakistan. If he stays at the crease for another 10 overs, an early exit wouldn't be too far away from England.
20:13 (IST)
This is now the highest opening stand for Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy. The previous highest was 90 between Imran Nazir and Saeed Anwar against Sri Lanka at Nairobi in 2000.
20:12 (IST)
After 16 overs,Pakistan 95/0 ( Azhar Ali 39 , Fakhar Zaman 48)
Azhar Ali milks a run off the first ball. The fourth and fifth ball too go for singles. However Fakhar spoils the over figures by scoring a boundary.
20:10 (IST)
FOUR! England are learning it the hard way. Plunkett bowls it short and Fakhar Zaman stands tall and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
20:08 (IST)
After 15 overs,Pakistan 88/0 ( Azhar Ali 37 , Fakhar Zaman 43)
Rashid starts with a short and wide delivery, Azhar cuts it to deep cover. Fakhar Zaman paddle sweeps the third ball to fine leg for a couple. Zaman backs his insticts and scores a boundary. Seven runs off the over.
20:06 (IST)
FOUR! Spin? Okay bring it on! Fakhar Zaman comes down the ground and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
20:05 (IST)
Time for a change. Adil Rashid comes into the attack.
20:05 (IST)
After 14 overs,Pakistan 81/0 ( Azhar Ali 36 , Fakhar Zaman 37)
A decent over in the context of the game. Three dots and three singles off it.
20:04 (IST)
England need to bring on Rashid and Moeen Ali soon. What are they waiting for? Pakistan's opening stands since Fakhar's debut: 40, 74 and 78* at 6.1 rpo. The runs are coming, it doesn't matter how they come. It's the middle overs that Pakistan need to work on now.
20:03 (IST)
After 13 overs,Pakistan 78/0 ( Azhar Ali 34 , Fakhar Zaman 36)
SIX. Dot. Dot. Wide. FOUR. Single. Zero. Pakistan going strong. England need some inspiration to bounce back in this game.
20:01 (IST)
FOUR! Cracking shot! Azhar strides forward and plays the square drive with utmost perfection. The Pakistan fans are loving it in the stands. Morgan needs to take Stokes off the attack.
20:00 (IST)
SIX! Stokes hits the deck and Azhar Ali goes for a pull but only manages a top edge over the fine leg fence.
19:58 (IST)
After 12 overs,Pakistan 66/0 ( Azhar Ali 23 , Fakhar Zaman 36)
Expensive 1st over from Plunkett. The first two balls go for two singles before Fakhar scores a boundary. Fakhar drives the fourth ball to mid off for a single. Beautifully placed! Azhar drills it through covers for 3 runs. 10 runs off the over.
19:56 (IST)
FOUR! Poor ball and duly punished. Fakhar tickles it fine and into the fence.
19:56 (IST)
Pakistan have begun well by not losing a wicket in the first ten overs. They have not played any loose shot so far which let them down. This is the perfect match for Azhar Ali to prove his mettle in this Pakistan ODI team. Fakhar Zaman has been troubled by few short-pitched deliveries here and there but he is still there. We will have a match on our hands if England pick a wicket or two in the next five overs otherwise it's Pakistan's match to lose now.
19:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,Pakistan 56/0 ( Azhar Ali 19 , Fakhar Zaman 30)
Three singles and a boundary off Stokes' first over. England's search for a breakthrough continues.
19:54 (IST)
FOUR! Stokes drops it short and around leg, Azhar pulls it to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:52 (IST)
Ben Stokes comes into the attack.
19:51 (IST)
After 10 overs,Pakistan 49/0 ( Azhar Ali 14 , Fakhar Zaman 28)
A single is milked off the first ball. Fakhar continues to attack the short ball and scores a boundary to square leg. On the fourth ball, he charges down the track and inside edges his swat to midwicket for a couple. In the air........but safe. Fakhar top edges a short ball but it falls in no man's area. One run taken. At the end of first powerplay, Pakistan have scored 49 runs and lost a wicket.
19:50 (IST)
Pakistani pairs with consecutive 50-plus stands in ICC Champions Trophy:
3 - Imran Nazir/Saeed Anwar
2 - Mohammad Yousuf/Saeed Anwar
2 - AZHAR ALI/FAKHAR ZAMAN*
19:46 (IST)
Pakistan have almost knocked off 25% of the target. You've got to admire Fakhar Zaman's confidence as a batsman. He doesn't shy away even when they bowl short to him. More of this attacking, in-your-face attitude needed from Pakistan!
19:45 (IST)
FOUR! Keep them coming, says Fakhar Zaman. Another short ball and the southpaw pulls it powerfully through square leg.
19:43 (IST)
After 9 overs,Pakistan 41/0 ( Azhar Ali 13 , Fakhar Zaman 21)
Fakhar helps the first ball, which is short, on its way to fine leg for a single. Azhar too pulls the third ball behind square leg. Fakhar plays a magnificent pull to fetch is second boundary.
19:41 (IST)
FOUR! Mark Wood persists with the short ball treatment and Fakhar doesn't shy away from playing a brave pull shot. He pulls it to the vacant square leg region.
19:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,Pakistan 35/0 ( Azhar Ali 12 , Fakhar Zaman 16)
Barring that boundary, only one run single off the over.
19:37 (IST)
Not the start England would have wanted, with Pakistan racing away slightly in the first couple of overs. However England doing slightly better at pulling things back in the last couple, Mark Wood carrying on in the same vein as earlier in the tournament with some important dot balls.
19:37 (IST)
FOUR! Cracking shot! Ball bowls it short and wide and Azhar punches it off the back foot through point. It races away to the fence in no time.
19:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Pakistan 30/0 ( Azhar Ali 8 , Fakhar Zaman 15)
A maiden over from Mark Wood in which he beat Azhar Ali thrice on the outside edge. On the first ball Fakhar got hit on his helmet and he took a leg bye.
19:30 (IST)
After 6 overs,Pakistan 29/0 ( Azhar Ali 8 , Fakhar Zaman 15)
Pakistan are not taking unnecessary risks. They are aware that having wickets in hand would be key in this match. Fakhar tries to pull the third ball but it goes off his gloves behind square. Azhar cuts the fourth ball through point for a couple.
19:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,Pakistan 26/0 ( Azhar Ali 6 , Fakhar Zaman 14)
Fakhar slashes Wood's first ball through third man for a run. Azhar fails to get off the strike off the next three balls. Azhar nudges the length ball to mid on. One run added to the total. Smart running. Zaman gets an inside edge onto his pads and sets off for a sharp single. Azhar responds and they complete it easily.
19:23 (IST)
After 4 overs,Pakistan 23/0 ( Azhar Ali 5 , Fakhar Zaman 12)
Fakhar is playing his natural aggressive game. He pulls it to square leg for a boundary on the first ball. He steers the second ball, which is short, towards gully and takes a sharp single. 5 runs off the over.
19:21 (IST)
FOUR! Ball bangs it short and Fakhar swivels across and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. The fine leg gives it a chase but to no avail.
19:20 (IST)
After 3 overs,Pakistan 18/0 ( Azhar Ali 5 , Fakhar Zaman 7)
Azhar Ali fails to get off the strike on the first three balls but drives the fourth delivery to mid off for a single. Fakhar pulls the fifth ball towards long leg and runs one. 2 off the over.
19:17 (IST)
After 2 overs,Pakistan 16/0 ( Azhar Ali 4 , Fakhar Zaman 6)
FIVE WIDES! Poor delivery by Jake Ball as he errs in line and strays it down the leg side. Azhar nurdles the second legal delivery to the on side for a run. Fakhar plays out the rest of the over.
19:14 (IST)
After 1 overs,Pakistan 10/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Fakhar Zaman 6)
Wood starts off with a wide to open Pakistan's account. The first runs off the bat come on the second legal delivery as Azhar pulls it past square leg for three. SIX! Fakhar looks to pull it but top edges it over the keeper for half a dozen.
19:12 (IST)
The players are out in the centre. Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali to open for Pakistan. Mark Wood to begin the proceedings for England.
19:11 (IST)
Three consecutive 3-fors in ICC Champions Trophy:
Muttiah Muralitharan
Michael Kasprowicz
Wayne Parnell
Stuart Broad
Mitchell McClenaghan
HASAN ALI*
19:11 (IST)
England were underwhelming with the bat so they need an early strike with the ball to put Pakistan under pressure. They can’t afford any slips in the field either. Crucial to get a good start here.
18:46 (IST)
The lowest total defended by England
in an ICC ODI tournament match: 165 v Pakistan at Leeds in 1979
in an ICC ODI event's knockout match: 221 v New Zealand at Manchester in 1979
Will England successfully defend 211 runs today? They are up against unpredictable Pakistan. Anything can happen on a funny note.
18:46 (IST)
Pakistan gave England no margin at all. 42 runs in the last 10 and just that one boundary - off an edge - in the 49th over. When was the last time you saw Stokes failing to hit a boundary? He has scored with a Strike Rate of 103.4 in 12 matches this year, 105.6 in 13 last year. Today: 53.12!
The bowlers have done their job. BUT. It's a chase and it's Pakistan. So, you never know!
18:42 (IST)
Pakistan were dealt with a huge blow even before the match started as Mohammad Amir was ruled out due to back spasms. Maybe it inspired them to do well as they coupled brilliant bowling with exceptional fielding to skittle out England, the tournament favourites for 211. It is worth mentioning that Sarfraz Ahmed, who was heavily criticised after Pakistan's dismal show against India has bounced back and been central to his team's success. His constant bowling changes, aggressive field sets have ensured that Pakistan are only 212 runs away from securing the final berth. The track is not easy to bat on, it is two paced but Sarfraz and co might fancy their chances more. All in all, we have an exciting chase on our hands.
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
18:34 (IST)
Most balls faced without hitting a boundary (4/6) in an ICC Champions Trophy match:
64 - BEN STOKES v Pakistan,Cardiff,2017*
59 - Khaled Mashud v West Indies,Jaipur,2006
53 - Elton Chigumbura v Bangladesh,Jaipur,2006
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Rumman Raees collects his second wicket. England may not even play the full quota of 50 overs here. Plunkett holes out at deep square leg. He falls for 9. Jake Ball strolls out at the centre.
18:30 (IST)
Hasan Ali has now taken 10 wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is the most by any bowler. The next most is nine by Josh Hazlewood.
18:29 (IST)
After 48 overs,England 201/8 ( Liam Plunkett 5 , Mark Wood 0)
No ball! Hasan oversteps and the umpire has spotted that. Plunkett to face the Free Hit as Stokes took a single off the no ball. and he inside edges his slog towards the keeper. Two runs taken off the second ball. A single is taken off the third ball. The last four balls: 0, W, 0, 0.