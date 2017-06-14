England vs Pakistan, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 cricket updates: Sarfraz's men bundle hosts out for 211

Pakistan bowl England out for 211 in 49.5 overs.
Pakistan were dealt with a huge blow even before the match started as Mohammad Amir was ruled out due to back spasms. Maybe it inspired them to do well as they coupled brilliant bowling with exceptional fielding to skittle out England, the tournament favourites for 211. It is worth mentioning that Sarfraz Ahmed, who was heavily criticised after Pakistan's dismal show against India has bounced back and been central to his team's success. His constant bowling changes, aggressive field sets have ensured that Pakistan are only 212 runs away from securing the final berth. The track is not easy to bat on, it is two paced but Sarfraz and co might fancy their chances more. All in all, we have an exciting chase on our hands.
Preview: Having swept aside all opposition in the group stage, hosts England are expected to face a strong pace attack when they take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Cardiff on Wednesday.
Pakistan managed to bundle out a formidable Sri Lankan batting line-up for 236 runs in their last Group B match after deciding to bowl first at the Cardiff Wales Stadium here on Monday.
The Pakistan bowling attack comprising pacers Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and their lone spinner Imad Wasim will look to test the strong England batting line-up as well.
Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir were in excellent form in the previous match against Sri Lanka and will aim to recreate some of that magic against the hosts.
Some of the deliveries by the duo against Sri Lanka were almost unplayable and a similar performance at the same venue on Wednesday could prove to be ominious for England.
If Pakistan do manage to upstage the hosts, it will be their first appearance in the final of a 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since losing to Australia in the title clash of the 1999 World Cup.
The last time they qualified for a 50-over ICC tournament was at the 2011 World Cup when they lost a thriller to arch-rivals India in Mohali.
However, Pakistan's power-packed line-up of fast bowlers is offset to some extent by the lack of too much firepower in their batting.
Most of the Pakistan batsmen have struggled during the group matches. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and opener Fakhar Zaman are the only Pakistan batsmen who have shown some kind of form in this tournament.
Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 61 runs in the must-win last group game against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by three wickets to qualify for the last-four stage.
England, on the other hand, were the dominant team in Group A. They dominated teams like Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand in home conditions for an all-win record in the group stage and will look to maintain their winning streak.
England's batting line-up, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morga, Ben Stokes and Jos Butler, has looked to be in an impressive form but is expected to face a stern test against the Pakistan bowling attack.
Joe Root also sits among the top run scorers in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy scoring 212 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh.
The bowling department for England has also looked good, trying to provide an equal balance to the side under the likes of pacers Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Ben Stokes and their spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali who have consistently delivered for their side.
England lead the head-to-head battle with a 6-4 record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. The last time Pakistan defeated England in an ICC event was in 1996.
Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Steven Finn, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (c and wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.
With inputs from IANS
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 06:36 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 06:45 pm
Jun, 14 2017 IST
Highlights
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
OUT! Rumman Raees collects his second wicket. England may not even play the full quota of 50 overs here. Plunkett holes out at deep square leg. He falls for 9. Jake Ball strolls out at the centre.
OUT! No happy ending for England. Ben Stokes departs for a 64-ball 34 knock. On a slower delivery, Stokes attempts a slog far too early. It catches the leading edge and goes high up in the sky. Mohammad Hafeez gets underneath it and pouches it at covers. England are eight down. Mark Wood saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Would you believe it? Ahmed Shehzad effects a run out. Hasan pings Rashid on the pads and starts appealing but the umpire turned it down. However Stokes was looking for a single and Rashid's slow reaction allows Shehzad to score a direct hit at the non striker's end. They go upstairs and replays show that Rashid was well short of his crease. Liam Plunkett is the new man in.
OUT! Moeen Ali and his struggle with the short delivery continues. Junaid bangs it short and Moeen pulls it, albeit half-heartedly, Fakhar Zaman hares to his right from midwicket to take a diving catch. Pakistan's fielding has improved by leaps and bounds after India clash. Adil Rashid is the new man in.
OUT! How many times have we seen this? A wicket falls immediately after the drinks back. Junaid angles it on a good length and nips it away a shade, Buttler is caught off guard and nicks it to Sarfraz, who completes his job easily. England have lost half their side and Moeen Ali strides out at the centre.
OUT! 'You need a wicket, you go Hasan Ali,' quips Nasser Hussain on air. Eoin Morgan comes down the track to drive Hasan but the ball moves away slightly to induce an outside edge. Sarfraz does the rest. Once again, Hasan is bossing it in the middle overs. Captain Morgan walks back to the hut for 33. Jos Buttler comes out in the middle.
OUT! Shadab Khan, you little beauty! He breaks the threatening partnership behind Root and Morgan. He flights the ball outside off and tempts Root to play the cut. And he does only to edge it to Sarfraz who grabs it smartly. It bounced more than Root might have expected. Shadab shouts in joy and Sarfraz hugs him. Root, meanwhile, walks back dejected for 46. Ben Stokes walks out at the centre.
OUT! Hasan ends Bairstow's misery! Time and again, Hasan has provided the crucial breakthroughs and he does it again. He bangs it short and Bairstow pulls it to find Mohammad Hafeez at square leg. He falls seven short of a fifty but to be honest he never really belonged at the centre. Eoin Morgan saunters out at the centre.
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Two changes in the Pakistan lineup — Mohammad Amir missing out due to a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees; Shadab Khan returns in place of Fahim Ashraf.
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Just one change in the England lineup — Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy as Alex Hales' opening partner.
TOSS:Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed elects to field first. His English counterpart Eoin Morgan says he dosn't mind batting first either.
18:46 (IST)
The lowest total defended by England
in an ICC ODI tournament match: 165 v Pakistan at Leeds in 1979
in an ICC ODI event's knockout match: 221 v New Zealand at Manchester in 1979
Will England successfully defend 211 runs today? They are up against unpredictable Pakistan. Anything can happen on a funny note.
18:46 (IST)
Pakistan gave England no margin at all. 42 runs in the last 10 and just that one boundary - off an edge - in the 49th over. When was the last time you saw Stokes failing to hit a boundary? He has scored with a Strike Rate of 103.4 in 12 matches this year, 105.6 in 13 last year. Today: 53.12!
The bowlers have done their job. BUT. It's a chase and it's Pakistan. So, you never know!
18:42 (IST)
Pakistan were dealt with a huge blow even before the match started as Mohammad Amir was ruled out due to back spasms. Maybe it inspired them to do well as they coupled brilliant bowling with exceptional fielding to skittle out England, the tournament favourites for 211. It is worth mentioning that Sarfraz Ahmed, who was heavily criticised after Pakistan's dismal show against India has bounced back and been central to his team's success. His constant bowling changes, aggressive field sets have ensured that Pakistan are only 212 runs away from securing the final berth. The track is not easy to bat on, it is two paced but Sarfraz and co might fancy their chances more. All in all, we have an exciting chase on our hands.
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan bundle England out for 211. OUT! Jake Ball comes down the ground looking to go over mid off but completely misses the ball and Sarfraz underarms a throw to run Ball out. England fail to play out their quota of 50 overs.
18:34 (IST)
Most balls faced without hitting a boundary (4/6) in an ICC Champions Trophy match:
64 - BEN STOKES v Pakistan,Cardiff,2017*
59 - Khaled Mashud v West Indies,Jaipur,2006
53 - Elton Chigumbura v Bangladesh,Jaipur,2006
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Rumman Raees collects his second wicket. England may not even play the full quota of 50 overs here. Plunkett holes out at deep square leg. He falls for 9. Jake Ball strolls out at the centre.
18:30 (IST)
Hasan Ali has now taken 10 wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is the most by any bowler. The next most is nine by Josh Hazlewood.
18:29 (IST)
After 48 overs,England 201/8 ( Liam Plunkett 5 , Mark Wood 0)
No ball! Hasan oversteps and the umpire has spotted that. Plunkett to face the Free Hit as Stokes took a single off the no ball. and he inside edges his slog towards the keeper. Two runs taken off the second ball. A single is taken off the third ball. The last four balls: 0, W, 0, 0.
18:28 (IST)
He kept waiting till the end to hit out and when the time came, Stokes mistimed one. Hassan Ali is now the leading wicket-taker in this tournament. 10 wickets in four games for him.
Not just that, third consecutive three-wicket haul. That's three game-changing performances.
No boundary since the 38th over, says Mike Atherton. Jeez, Pakistan have been so good today it all seems a little unreal.
18:27 (IST)
Stokes gone now as well and England are really in trouble. This has been a fantastic bowling performance from Pakistan and Hasan Ali has another wicket. He’s the leading wicket taker in the tournament now. Can Pakistan provide another shock win?
18:27 (IST)
OUT! No happy ending for England. Ben Stokes departs for a 64-ball 34 knock. On a slower delivery, Stokes attempts a slog far too early. It catches the leading edge and goes high up in the sky. Mohammad Hafeez gets underneath it and pouches it at covers. England are eight down. Mark Wood saunters out in the middle.
18:21 (IST)
After 47 overs,England 198/7 ( Ben Stokes 34 , Liam Plunkett 2)
Raees delivers a yorker first up, Stokes digs it out through midwicket for a brace. Stokes looks to go over long on but miscues it to the fielder on one bounce. Single taken. The third ball is a full toss and Plunkett fails to punish it. Raees goes over the wicket. A leg bye is taken on the fourth ball. Stokes is getting frustrated as he drives the fifth ball straight to covers. Raees decides to finish the over with a slower bouncer and Stokes fails to play the upper cut. However, the umpire thinks its a a wide. Sarfraz and Raees are disappointed with that call. Stokes once again retains strike on the last ball.
18:17 (IST)
After 46 overs,England 190/7 ( Ben Stokes 29 , Liam Plunkett 2)
Hasan starts his 9th over with a yorker which Stokes jams out to covers. The second ball is slow and Stokes gets it off the toe end of his willow to deep midwicket. He would've liked a second but he sliiped at the non-striker's end. Hasan bowls two consecutive dots to Liam. Plunkett dabs the fifth ball to third man for a single. Stokes retains the strike on the last ball.
18:15 (IST)
Pakistani bowlers are bowling well and their fielders are supporting them which is a rare sight. Ben Stokes has scored just 23 runs from his first 50 balls today which is also a rare sight. England need an aggressive Stokes in the last five overs to post a decent total. If England want to give Pakistan some fight then they have to score at least 225-230 runs today.
18:14 (IST)
After 45 overs,England 187/7 ( Ben Stokes 27 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Stokes has faced 50 balls and only scored 23 runs. Stokes knocks Raees's first ball to mid off. He flat-pulls the second ball to mid off for a single. Plunkett defends the third delivery before pulling the fourth ball for a single. Stokes clips the penultimate delivery in front of square on the leg side for a couple. The over finishes with a single. 5 off the over.
18:09 (IST)
After 44 overs,England 182/7 ( Ben Stokes 23 , Liam Plunkett 0)
Pakistan are not allowing England to change gears. They have persisted with their disciplined lines and lengths and the result is there to see. Only 2 runs and a wicket off the 44th over.
18:08 (IST)
Another one down for England who are in real trouble here now. Pakistan are a totally different team, fielding brilliantly now as well. England desperately need their lower order to chip in here.
18:07 (IST)
OUT! Would you believe it? Ahmed Shehzad effects a run out. Hasan pings Rashid on the pads and starts appealing but the umpire turned it down. However Stokes was looking for a single and Rashid's slow reaction allows Shehzad to score a direct hit at the non striker's end. They go upstairs and replays show that Rashid was well short of his crease. Liam Plunkett is the new man in.
18:04 (IST)
Rumman Raees comes on to bowl. He developed a bit of a reputation in the Pakistan Super League where batsmen found it hard to hit out against him in the end. He should enjoy this. Stokes update: 20 off 44 with no boundaries so far. Am I jinxing it for Pakistan?
18:03 (IST)
After 43 overs,England 180/6 ( Ben Stokes 21 , Adil Rashid 7)
Rumman Raees comes back for his second spell. He beats Raees on the first two balls, make that three in a row. Rashid takes a blow on the fourth ball as the ball hits him on his stomach, but he manages to get off the strike. Three runs off the over as Raees bowls a wide and concedes a run.
17:59 (IST)
Imad Wasim has gone off the field to get some treatment. He fell awkwardly on the ball in the previous ball. Hope, he is fine.
17:58 (IST)
After 42 overs,England 177/6 ( Ben Stokes 20 , Adil Rashid 6)
Stokes clears his front leg and slams the first delivery through mid on for a single. Rashid fails to get off the strike off the second ball. But he calls Stokes across on the third ball. The remainder of the over goes only for a brace.
17:55 (IST)
After 41 overs,England 173/6 ( Ben Stokes 17 , Adil Rashid 5)
Junaid sustains the pressure on England. concedes only four runs off his eighth over. m
17:53 (IST)
After 40 overs,England 169/6 ( Ben Stokes 15 , Adil Rashid 3)
Shadab Khan comes back. Stokes is still batting at the centre. England need to up the ante at some moment. The par score here seems to be 2400-250. With Stokes at the centre, they can get there. Four singles off the leggie's over.
17:52 (IST)
TAKE A BOW FAKHAR ZAMAN! This catch is a reflection of the mood this Pakistan team is in today. A few words here and there between Imad and Stokes adding some more tension to an already-tense contest. Stokes is going to hit out soon. Has Imad fired him up just yet?
Pakistan will now be hoping to get England under 220 but we have seen them go loose so many times so let's not get ahead of ourselves here.
17:52 (IST)
Oh dear. Not going well for England at all now. Pakistan right on top. England have become so used to pushing for scores of 300 plus that they look a little clueless when batting on a pitch that doesn’t allow that. Huge chance for Pakistan now.
17:49 (IST)
After 39 overs,England 165/6 ( Ben Stokes 14 , Adil Rashid 0)
Stokes has a go at Imad Wasim and the umpire has to intervene to calm things down. Two singles, a brace and a wicket off Junaid Khan's seventh over.
17:45 (IST)
OUT! Moeen Ali and his struggle with the short delivery continues. Junaid bangs it short and Moeen pulls it, albeit half-heartedly, Fakhar Zaman hares to his right from midwicket to take a diving catch. Pakistan's fielding has improved by leaps and bounds after India clash. Adil Rashid is the new man in.
17:41 (IST)
After 38 overs,England 161/5 ( Ben Stokes 10 , Moeen Ali 11)
Hafeez comes back. He tosses the first ball around off and Moeen uses his feet to bunt the ball back to the bowler. He drives the second ball through covers for another single. Stokes defends the third delivery. He is batting on 9 off 29 balls. Ben comes down the track and mistimes his flick to long on. FOUR! Welcome boundary for England. Moeen slams it over midwicket. Six runs off the over.
17:37 (IST)
After 37 overs,England 155/5 ( Ben Stokes 9 , Moeen Ali 6)
Another tight over from Junaid. Pakistan still not up to the mark in the field. A single was given away when it should have been stopped. Just two runs off the over. Junaid didn't quite get his lengths right in that over but still, the Pakistan bowlers are building pressure. The crowd is getting right behind their pacers!
17:33 (IST)
After 36 overs,England 153/5 ( Ben Stokes 8 , Moeen Ali 5)
A lovely over from Hasan Ali. He beat Moeen's outside edge with a couple of outswingers off the first two balls. He is using the angle from around the wicket to good effect, bowling from wide of the crease. Moeen then drives one away from his body through point for four. But Hasan wouldn't mind that as Moeen played a risky shot. Another tempting delivery outside off is left alone by Moeen. Just the boundary off the over.
17:29 (IST)
After 35 overs,England 149/5 ( Ben Stokes 8 , Moeen Ali 1)
After Buttler's wicket, Moeen gets off the mark with a single to mid on off the second ball. Stokes plays out the rest of the over.
17:28 (IST)
England are in a bit of bother now. Buttler goes now as another Pakistan bowling change does the trick. The home side really need someone to stick around now to stop this getting out of hand. Pakistan sniffing quite a big chance to seize control of the match at the moment.
17:25 (IST)
OUT! How many times have we seen this? A wicket falls immediately after the drinks back. Junaid angles it on a good length and nips it away a shade, Buttler is caught off guard and nicks it to Sarfraz, who completes his job easily. England have lost half their side and Moeen Ali strides out at the centre.
17:23 (IST)
After 34 overs,England 148/4 ( Ben Stokes 8 , Jos Buttler (W) 4)
England are not looking to play their natural game. It is the 34th over and Sarfraz has still deployed slips. Another quiet over, 2 runs off it. Time for drinks.
17:18 (IST)
After 33 overs,England 146/4 ( Ben Stokes 7 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)
Sarfraz senses an opportunity and brings Junaid Khan back into the attack. Buttler and Stokes realise that and milk four singles off it.
17:15 (IST)
You betcha...
17:15 (IST)
Most wickets for Pakistan in a single edition of ICC Champions Trophy:
9 - HASAN ALI, 2017*
8 - Saeed Ajmal, 2009
17:14 (IST)
England labouring a little now as Morgan goes. They need one batsman to anchor this innings, everyone is just getting in and then getting out without capitalising properly. More impressive stuff from Hasan Ali who has another wicket in this tournament.
17:14 (IST)
England's batting runs deep but this is excellent from Pakistan. They are looking for wickets and they keep getting them just when England look to press on. Hassan Ali picked two left-handers in succession against South Africa and he has come on to bowl at a similar stage here. Dangerous Pakistan out in the field, you can sense it.
17:14 (IST)
After 32 overs,England 142/4 ( Ben Stokes 5 , Jos Buttler (W) 1)
Hasan Ali reintroduced into the attack. Can he strike ? Yes he can. After conceding just two runs off his first three balls, a frustrated Morgan attempts a risky shot and gets caught behind. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
17:09 (IST)
OUT! 'You need a wicket, you go Hasan Ali,' quips Nasser Hussain on air. Eoin Morgan comes down the track to drive Hasan but the ball moves away slightly to induce an outside edge. Sarfraz does the rest. Once again, Hasan is bossing it in the middle overs. Captain Morgan walks back to the hut for 33. Jos Buttler comes out in the middle.
17:05 (IST)
After 31 overs,England 139/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 32 , Ben Stokes 4)
What happened there? Hafeez bowls a quicker delivery which misses Morgan, the leg stump and hits Sarfraz on his legs and ricochets to short fine leg fielder. Pakistan appeal but there was no bat involved there. The remainder of the over goes for three runs.
17:03 (IST)
After 30 overs,England 136/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 30 , Ben Stokes 3)
Stokes flicks the first ball past the diving midwicket fielder. FOUR! Morgan gets into the position early and reverse sweeps the leggie over point for a boundary. Sarfraz urges Imad Wasim to jump on the last ball to save a couple, when Morgan nurdles it towards midwicket. He slides to stop the second run.
17:00 (IST)
After 29 overs,England 130/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 25 , Ben Stokes 2)
Hafeez bowls another tidy over. Sarfraz is constantly chirping from behind the wicket and encouraging his bowlers and fielders. On the second ball, he told Shadab to take it easy when the latter tried to hurry onto the ball at covers. 1 run off the over.
17:00 (IST)
A huge wicket from Shadab Khan! Something had to give. They haven't picked Shadab when he has pitched the ball on good length. Sarfaraz now has a silly mid on in place for Stokes. Intent, anyone? One more wicket and Pakistan will sense a strangle.
16:59 (IST)
Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have added 1729 runs in ODIs for England which is the second most by any pair. The record is held by Ian Bell and Alastair Cook who added 2118 runs for England while playing together.
16:58 (IST)
Blow for England as Root goes now. Batting doesn't look hugely easy today and England need to realise that perhaps 300 isn't on and not push too hard and carelessly to try and get there. Chance for Pakistan to get more of a hold in the match.
16:57 (IST)
After 28 overs,England 129/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 25 , Ben Stokes 1)
Morgan takes a single off the second ball and Shadab gets rid of Joe Root. A short leg and slip in place for the new man Stokes. Shadab and Sarfraz slowing up the things at the centre which must be frustrating Stokes. Shadab bowls a googly on leg and Stokes defends it. He drives the last ball by clearing his front leg through covers for a single.