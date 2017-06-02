You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar rejoins Ajax from FC Schalke on one-year deal

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar rejoins Ajax from FC Schalke on one-year deal

SportsReutersJun, 02 2017 16:23:40 IST

Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar poses after signing a one year deal with Ajax. Twitter: KJ_Huntelaar

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar poses after signing a one year deal with Ajax. Twitter: KJ_Huntelaar

Dutch international Huntelaar has scored 42 goals in 76 appearances for the national team and the 33-year-old striker made 136 appearances for Ajax between 2006-08, winning the domestic cup.

"It's no secret that Ajax is my club. So I'm extremely happy to come back here. My role is clear, but I'm not coming here to slow down," Huntelaar told Ajax's official website.

"I feel very fit and I'm already looking forward to starting preparations at the end of June. I've won trophies with Ajax, but not the championship. The goal at the end of the season is to hoist that trophy up with the team."

Huntelaar won the German Cup during his seven-year stint at Schalke and has also played for Serie A side AC Milan and La Liga team Real Madrid in his 15-year career.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:23 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:23 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores