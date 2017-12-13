Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will hope to end 2017 on a high when they compete in the season-ending World Superseries Finals, starting at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the tournament featuring the eight best players and pairs of the World Superseries circuit across five categories, Srikanth, who has four men's singles titles this year, and Sindhu, with two titles in 2017, will be favourites in their respective sections.

Srikanth, 24, has been drawn in Group B alongside world champion Axelsen of Denmark, China's Shi Yuqi and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

Group A features top seed Son Wan Ho (Korea), All England and Hong Kong Open champion Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia), Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) even as Chen Long pulled out at the last minute.

The top two players in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

In women's singles, Sindhu has been clubbed in Group A with Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, Sayaka Sato and China's He Bingjiao.

Defending champion and the year's most successful singles player, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, finds herself in the company of last year's runner-up Sung Ji Hyun (Korea), Denmark Open champion Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) and World Championships bronze medallist Chen Yufei (China) in Group B.

When and where will be the Dubai World Superseries Finals take place?

The Superseries Finals will take place at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai from Wednesday, 13 December to Sunday, 17 December.

Where can I watch the Dubai World Superseries Finals live?

The tournament will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the event begin?

The Superseries Finals will start at 11.30 am. PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao and Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen clashes are the eighth and ninth matches of the day. First, Sindhu will face Bingjiao which will not begin before 6 pm IST. This match will be followed by Srikanth taking on Axelsen.

Where can I watch the tournament online?

The Superseries Finals will be streamed live on Hotstar. The liveblog of the matches can also be followed on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS.