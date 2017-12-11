Diego Maradona arrives in Kolkata to play charity football match against Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Amid much fanfare and tight security, Argentine football legend Diego Maradona reached the city for a three-day visit on Sunday.

The iconic player, who is now coach of the Dubai-based club Al-Fujairah SC, was seen waving at fans before getting into the car, flashing the 'victory' sign at camerapersons and supporters and throwing flying kisses.

He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt and sported a military cap.

"It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic," Maradona said.

"India is a very passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a whole new generation of fans while continuing to spread the overwhelming love that I have for this beautiful game," he added.

He was accompanied by partner Rocio Oliva who was seen sitting inside the car.

Maradona will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat, West Bengal.

The trip was originally slated to take place in October but was postponed several times. This is the former Napoli star's second visit to the eastern metropolis.

The 1986 World Cup winner first came in Kolkata in December 2008 when thousands of fans gathered to welcome him past midnight at the airport.