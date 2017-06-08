Dhyan Chand's son appreciates government's efforts to push for Bharat Ratna for hockey legend

New Delhi: Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of legendary Dhyan Chand, today appreciated the Sports Ministry for requesting Bharat Ratna for his late father, the latest push to bestow the hockey legend with India's highest civilian honour.

While appreciating the present government's effort, Kumar came hard on the previous UPA regime for neglecting the matter during its tenure.

"I am hopeful that something will happen now. I appreciate the government for doing this to recognise Dhyan Chand. We are all very happy. People across the country are appreciating this," Kumar said.

"The previous government didn't handle the matter well. We are proud as a family and I am sure the entire country is proud as well," he added.

Kumar's reaction came after the Sports Minister Vijay Goel wrote to the Prime Minister's Office, requesting Bharat Ratna for the late Dhyan Chand.

"Yes, we have written to the Prime Minister about Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand. Conferring the honour posthumously will be a fitting tribute to his exceptional service to the country," Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said.

It is not the first time that the Ministry has sought Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand, who helped India win three gold medals at the Olympics (1928, 1932, and 1936).

During the UPA rule in 2013, the Sports Ministry had chosen the hockey wizard for the honour over cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

However in the same year, it was eventually announced that Tendulkar will be the first sportsperson to receive the award, hours after he ended his illustrious international career.