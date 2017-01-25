David Hussey announces retirement from cricket after loss in Big Bash League semi-final

Melbourne: Former Australia batsman David Hussey announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday following Melbourne Stars' defeat in the Big Bash League semi-final.

The 39-year-old was uncertain about his future after the loss against Perth Scorchers on Tuesday, declaring: "It's a bit raw at the moment, a bit emotional. Just wait and see what happens," reports Cricket Australia's official website.

But Hussey announced on Wednesday via Twitter that he was calling time on his impressive career after leading the Stars to the final and semi-final in his two seasons as captain.

"I spoke to the boys quietly last night. I don't really like to try and make too much of a deal of it," he said, according to the website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kevin Pietersen confirmed on Instagram that Hussey had decided to bring his career to a close.

"To the special David Hussey who is in this pic. I'm so happy I got play in your final game!" Pietersen wrote.

"You have been absolutely sensational on and off the field continuing on from our Notts days! Love ya buddy!"

Hussey has been with the Stars since the inception of the BBL in 2011, scoring 855 runs at 26.71 from 48 appearances over six seasons.

He made 267 appearances in Twenty20 fixtures with his ability as a batsman and off-spinner and sharp fielding making him a valuable asset.

Hussey retired from first-class cricket in April 2015 after a 13-year career.

He also played 108 international matches (69 ODIs and 39 T20s), contributing 17 fifties and one century.

His maiden international ton came against Scotland in 2009, in which he smacked 111 off just 87 balls.

Hussey averaged 52.50 at the first-class level with 45 centuries and a best of 275 but failed to play a Test for Australia.