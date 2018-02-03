Dallas Challenger: Leander Paes to meet Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in men's doubles title clash

New Delhi: Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and young Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan set up a doubles title clash against each other with their respective partners at the $125,000 ATP Challenger event in Dallas, US.

The top seeded pair of Paes and Joe Salisbury overcame Americans Austin Krajicek and Jackson Withrow 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semi-final.

Left-handed Nedunchezhiyan and his Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat downed Dennis Novikov and Goncalo Oliveira 6-3, 6-3 in the other semi-final.

The last time Paes and Nedunchezhiyan were up against each other was at the season-opening Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, where the Chennai boy and Rohan Bopanna had emerged victorious.

Paes is in good form, having won the Newport Beach event last week with James Cerretani.

It will be first final of the season for Nedunchezhiyan.