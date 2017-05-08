CT 2017: Shikhar Dhawan included in India squad for Champions Trophy, Gautam Gambhir still out of favour

The Indian cricket team for next month’s ICC Champions Trophy in England was named on Monday by the BCCI selection committee, with Manish Pandey and Mohammed Shami finding their way to the 15-man squad, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Virat Kohli will captain the side in the tournament in England and Wales while MS Dhoni retains his spot at the wicketkeeper in the team. Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami form the pace attack.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is missing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with an injury, was named in the squad. The off-spinner played a crucial role in helping India win the Champions Trophy in 2013. Ravindra Jadeja, who was as destructive in India's home season as Ashwin, is the second front-line spinner.

Rohit, after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained during the Test series against England last year, has replaced opener K L Rahul, who has been laid low by a shoulder injury.

Manish Pandey has been drafted in as an extra batsman in the 15-member squad, to be led by Virat Kohli.

Defending champions India open their campaign against Pakistan on 4 June at Edgbaston, will face Sri Lanka and South Africa on 8 and 11 June in their subsequent Group fixtures.

The semi-finals will take place on 14 and 15 June in Cardiff and Edgbaston respectively, while the final is slated to take place at the Oval on 18 June.

The BCCI delayed the original 25 April deadline, which was seen as a deliberate tactic by the Indian board after they were massively outvoted on financial and constitutional reforms in the recent ICC meeting in Dubai. It was only after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) shot off a letter to the BCCI, asking them to reconsider their confrontational stance against the global body, that the BCCI finally relented.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Shawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey.