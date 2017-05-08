CT 2017: Mohammed Shami says he's lost weight, worked on his weaknesses when he was out of the team

New Delhi: Two years is long hiatus from limited overs cricket and a fit-again Mohammed Shami is ready to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England from 1 June.

Shami last played for India in an ODI, back in 2015 World Cup and it will be a fresh start in the 50-over cricket.

"Two years is a long time to be out of ODI squad. In these two years, I have focussed on my strength and fitness. I have also worked on my weaknesses. I have got leaner. I am hopeful that I can perform well in the upcoming Champions Trophy. I want to give my best shot," Shami said after being named in the Champions Trophy squad.

Shami who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, feels that IPL games will be great match practice in the tune up to the marquee event.

"IPL is a good platform for me wherein I will be getting 8-10 matches before going to the international tournament."

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan's presence has been of great help as his insights has helped Shami become a better bowler.

"Obviously, when you speak to former players, you get valuable tips. If you speak to Zaheer, there is something or the other that emerges," he said.

Shami is hopeful that the quartet of him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah should be able to perform as a unit.

"Our attack is one of the best in the world. We need to help each other out there in the middle. We would be certainly giving our hundred per cent and the rest is luck. Looking forward to Champions Trophy," he concluded