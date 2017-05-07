CT 2017: India to participate in Champions Trophy 2017 after getting go-ahead in BCCI SGM

Mumbai: Putting an end to all the speculation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday cleared India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales at its Special General Meeting in Mumbai.

It was decided that no legal recourse will be taken against the ICC as dictated by the Committee of Administrators (COA).

The team for the event, starting 1 June, will be selected in the next 48 hours.

"It was a unanimous decision that the Indian team will be participating in the Champions Trophy. We will not take any legal recourse in the matter. Mr Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri will negotiate with ICC," a senior office-bearer told PTI.

Former president N Srinivasan attended the SGM via Skype but refrained from speaking about a pull-out after gauging the general mood.

The deadline for the team selection was on 25 April that BCCI deliberately after ICC proposed a new financial model.

The selection committee meeting, to be convened by acting Board secretary Amitabh Choudhary, is to be held on Monday where India's squad will be named.

The governing body had earlier been divided over the question of India’s participation in the tournament.

With inputs from PTI