Copa del Rey: Sergio Escudero's goal helps defeat Atletico Madrid as Sevilla book semi-final berth

Sports AFP Jan 24, 2018 11:24:28 IST

Madrid: Sergio Escudero's goal after just 24 seconds set Sevilla on their way to a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid and a place in the Spanish Copa del Rey semi-finals on Tuesday.

Sevilla, finalists in 2016, were in charge of this quarter-final with a 2-1 first leg success.

Sevilla's Ever Banega (L) celebrates with Sergio Escudero after scoring a goal during the Spanish 'Copa del Rey'. AFP

And Escudero's lightning contribution all but sealed Atletico's fate.

Antoine Griezmann levelled on the night with a sublime lob in the 13th minute, but the second half was only minutes old when Ever Banega scored from the penalty spot to put Sevilla back in charge.

Pablo Sarabia bagged Sevilla's third in the 79th minute with a frustrated Atletico coach Diego Simeone sent to the stands at the end of the tie.

"This knock-out is my responsibility. Now we have to improve because there are still four months of competition," said Simeone.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid, leading 1-0 after the first leg, host Leganes with Alaves facing Levantes, while on Thursday, Barcelona complete the quarter-finals against Espanyol.


Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 11:13 AM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 11:24 AM

