Copa del Rey: Philippe Coutinho named in Barcelona squad for Espanyol clash; to wear iconic number 14 shirt

Barcelona: Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been named in the Barcelona squad for Thursday's Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol, his first call-up since his €160 million (£142 million) move from Liverpool.

Coutinho, who has been handed the number 14 shirt vacated by China-bound Javier Mascherano, had been sidelined by a thigh injury since his drawn-out transfer saga came to an end on 6 January.

The 14 shirt was also worn by the club's Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, who died in 2016, and Thierry Henry.

Coutinho has been cleared to make his debut at Camp Nou as Barcelona look to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Coutinho spent six months with Barcelona's city rivals on loan in 2012.

Club captain Andres Iniesta and striker Paco Alcacer were also included in the 19-man squad for Thursday's game as was Colombian defender Yerry Mina, another transfer window recruit.