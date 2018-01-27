In association with
Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone banned for three cup games for Sevilla protests

Sports AFP Jan 27, 2018 00:29:45 IST

Madrid: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was on Friday suspended for three Copa del Rey matches following his protests at officials as his side were knocked out by Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Reuters



Fiery Argentine Simeone was sent to the stands in the aftermath of Pablo Sarabia's 79th-minute goal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on Tuesday, after he argued vociferously with and then sarcastically applauded officials.

Sarabia's strike put Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla 3-1 up in the second leg and 5-2 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final clash with Leganes.


