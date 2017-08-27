You are here:
Connecticut Open: Daria Gavrilova claims maiden WTA title with hard-fought win over Dominika Cibulkova

SportsAFPAug, 27 2017 17:36:29 IST

New York: Australia's Daria Gavrilova claimed her first WTA title on Saturday, rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova in the final at New Haven.

The 23-year-old, who ousted top seed and defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals, followed up with a hard-fought triumph over second-seeded Cibulkova that saw them duel for two hours and 45 minutes on the hard courts of Connecticut.

Daria Gavrilova, of Australia, holds the trophy after her 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia, in the final of the Connecticut Open tennis tournament in New Haven, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Daria Gavrilova holds the Connecticut Open trophy after her 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova. AP

For Gavrilova, ranked 26th in the world, it was a perfect curtain-raiser to the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year that starts on Monday in Flushing Meadows.

She denied Slovakia's Cibulkova, ranked 11th in the world, a ninth career WTA title.

When she drilled a forehand winner to seal the victory, Gavrilova leapt into the air and tossed her racquet in celebration.

She had turned the tide in the second set with a break for 3-2, winning a marathon game that included five deuces and one rally of 30 shots.

Gavrilova will have a couple of days to savor the triumph before launching her US Open campaign against US qualifier Allie Kiick.

Gavrilova could face fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the third round.


