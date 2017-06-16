Confederations Cup 2017: Full schedule, when and where to watch the matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

The Confederations Cup, an eight-team dress rehearsal for next year's World Cup, gets underway in Russia on Saturday.

World champions Germany face Copa America title-holders Chile, 2015 Asian Cup champions Australia and Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon in Group B.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal, hosts Russia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, and New Zealand, the 2016 Oceania champions, are in Group A.

After the group stages, the top two teams in each pool advance to the semi-finals — in Kazan on 28 June and Sochi on 29 June.

There is then a third-place play-off in Moscow ahead of the 2 July final in St Petersburg.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday when Russia play New Zealand in St Petersburg, with the hosts promising there will be no repeat of the violence which marred Euro 2016.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Confederations Cup live:

Schedule:

Match Date Time Russia vs New Zealand 17 June 8.30 pm Portugal vs Mexico 18 June 8.30 pm Cameroon vs Chile 18 June 11.30 pm Australia vs Germany 19 June 8.30 pm Russia vs Portugal 21 June 8.30 pm Mexico vs New Zealand 21 June 11.30 pm Cameroon vs Australia 22 June 8.30 pm Germany vs Chile 22 June 11.30 pm Mexico vs Russia 24 June 8.30 pm New Zealand vs Portugal 24 June 8.30 pm Germany vs Cameroon 25 June 8.30 pm Chile vs Australia 25 June 8.30 pm Semi-Final 1 28 June 11.30 pm Semi-Final 2 29 June 11.30 pm Third Place Play-off 2 July 05.30 pm Final 2 July 11.30 pm

When will the Confederations Cup be played?

The matches will be played at Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Moscow and Sochi in Russia from 17 June-2 July.

How do I watch the Confederations Cup matches live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Six, Sony Six HD, and Ten 2.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast for the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. The kick-off is at 8.30 pm IST. On days when there are two games, the second match will start at 11.30 pm.

How can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Sony LIV.

With inputs from AFP