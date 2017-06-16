You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Confederations Cup 2017: Full schedule, when and where to watch the matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

Confederations Cup 2017: Full schedule, when and where to watch the matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

SportsFP SportsJun, 16 2017 20:17:03 IST

The Confederations Cup, an eight-team dress rehearsal for next year's World Cup, gets underway in Russia on Saturday.

World champions Germany face Copa America title-holders Chile, 2015 Asian Cup champions Australia and Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon in Group B.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session ahead of 2017 Confederations Cup.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session ahead of 2017 Confederations Cup. Reuters

Euro 2016 winners Portugal, hosts Russia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, and New Zealand, the 2016 Oceania champions, are in Group A.

After the group stages, the top two teams in each pool advance to the semi-finals — in Kazan on 28 June and Sochi on 29 June.

There is then a third-place play-off in Moscow ahead of the 2 July final in St Petersburg.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday when Russia play New Zealand in St Petersburg, with the hosts promising there will be no repeat of the violence which marred Euro 2016.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Confederations Cup live:

Schedule:

MatchDateTime
Russia vs New Zealand17 June8.30 pm
Portugal vs Mexico18 June8.30 pm
Cameroon vs Chile18 June11.30 pm
Australia vs Germany19 June8.30 pm
Russia vs Portugal21 June8.30 pm
Mexico vs New Zealand21 June11.30 pm
Cameroon vs Australia22 June8.30 pm
Germany vs Chile22 June11.30 pm
Mexico vs Russia24 June8.30 pm
New Zealand vs Portugal24 June8.30 pm
Germany vs Cameroon25 June8.30 pm
Chile vs Australia25 June8.30 pm
Semi-Final 128 June11.30 pm
Semi-Final 229 June11.30 pm
Third Place Play-off2 July05.30 pm
Final2 July11.30 pm

 

When will the Confederations Cup be played?

The matches will be played at Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Moscow and Sochi in Russia from 17 June-2 July.

How do I watch the Confederations Cup matches live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Sony Six, Sony Six HD, and Ten 2.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast for the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. The kick-off is at 8.30 pm IST. On days when there are two games, the second match will start at 11.30 pm.

How can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Sony LIV.

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 08:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 08:17 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 18PAK Vs IND
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores