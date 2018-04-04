You are here:
Commonwealth Games 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Indian contingent ahead of showpiece event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, saying the whole country is behind the athletes.

The multi-sport extravaganza begins on Wednesday with the opening ceremony in the Australian city known for its sandy beaches and surfing spots.

"Every Indian is cheering for our contingent," Modi twitted.

Hit by a needle controversy but in high spirits nonetheless, the jumbo Indian contingent would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances.

India have sent a strong 220-strong contingent to the 21st edition of the Games

World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in focus for her high medal-winning chances but India's high-profile shuttlers and boxers will also be watched keenly when they open their campaigns on .


