Commonwealth Games 2018: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth keen to carry last year's momentum to Gold Coast

By mid-June 2017, badminton had become the most talked about sport in the country and for the first time, not for the heroics of shuttle queens Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, but because of a string of courageous displays from men’s singles camp.

Not only did they exceed expectations on the international stage, but also helped India register their best-ever performance in the history of the sport so far.

Kidambi Srikanth smashed away indifferent form and injuries to win Indonesia Superseries Premier, Australia, Denmark and French Superseries competitions. HS Prannoy’s twin wins over Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei and explosive badminton earned him the tag of ‘giant-killer’. B Sai Praneeth outclassed academy mate Srikanth to put his hands on his first Superseries title in Singapore. Sameer Verma too showed signs of a matured player with flashes of brilliance in multiple tournaments.

But a brief look at the order of play of the three recently-concluded World Tour 500, three World Tour 300 events and All England Open, will tell you that only one Indian men's singles player has advanced past the quarter-final stage this season.

India No 4 Verma won last month’s Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold in Basel but his teammates are yet to cross the last-eight mark in their last five tournaments. This may seem disheartening to the Indian fans but does this signal worrying times for the men’s department?

The men’s singles camp found itself in an uncannily similar situation 12 months ago. Last year, after few entertaining weeks of Premier Badminton League (PBL) early in January, it was Verma who managed to win a tournament at the 2017 Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in the same month. The likes of Prannoy, Srikanth and Praneeth were yet to ruffle a few feathers till June.

“Last year, we had a slow start but we got the results later on. Everyone now compares our performances with last season because the bar is already set. Before last year, when we used to play the quarter-finals, people would come and tell us that we were playing good. But now, things have changed,” Prannoy told Firstpost.

What transpired after a poor start was nothing short of a magical turnaround by the Indian men's shuttlers, which in return, has put them under the scanner due to the expectations of fans and media alike.

Burden of expectations

Srikanth and Prannoy floored higher-ranked opponents with elan after picking up pace mid-season. However, non-stop badminton took its toll on Srikanth’s body during the Senior Nationals in November, while Prannoy suffered a freak injury — a painful corn in his foot — after nearly a two-month gap.

The abdominal strain had an effect on Srikanth’s performance as the World No 2 missed out on clinching the numero uno spot in the BWF rankings. The Guntur-born shuttler also skipped the China and Hong Kong Open tournaments and lost every match at the season-ending Dubai World Superseries Finals in December.

This indicated the downfall of his stocks as the burden of expectations increased rapidly. But Prannoy strongly feels that the pressure is unnecessary. “When people say that we are not performing, that's the time we get demoralised. Srikanth has set the standard not only for men's singles but for Indian badminton. We are expected to go for gold in every tournament that we compete.

“There are a lot of people who are trying to put that pressure on us. Srikanth bowed out quite early in a few events and a few are talking negatively. I have read stories where people are randomly stating that Srikanth is out of form or not performing well. I don't understand how,” laments the World No 12.

Meanwhile, Srikanth acknowledges what the fans want from players and it’s good for the sport. “I understand the expectations after looking at the kind of performances I had in 2017. It is really important to stay fit for the major events this year. People will have expectations from us as they want to see us win tournaments. It's a big bonus for us that now we have so much support as compared to what we had earlier,” says Srikanth, who is one of the favourites to win gold in Gold Coast.

The 25-year-old was taken aback by Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain's defensive prowess on his comeback in the pre-quarter-finals of the India Open in January. “It’s one major tournament every month for me. The key to my success is to stay injury-free. If you train heavy for 3-4 weeks before the tournament you have that special set of confidence levels and that's what I need,” he added.

Not the kind of finish I hoped for but very happy to be back on court and competing. Had my chances in the 2nd game but credits to my opponent for playing better than me during the crucial points. Thank you everyone for all your support and wishes, will come back strong next time pic.twitter.com/c1VO87HYcP — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Kunnur-born Prannoy went through a gap of more than a month after playing the Hong Kong Open in November. Despite playing the PBL in December-January, the foot injury made things worse for Prannoy as he was forced to play in pain at the India Open.

It was a heartbreak for the Indian duo at the All England Open as an unseeded Huang Yuxiang from China ended the country’s hopes of witnessing an all-Indian quarter-final between Prannoy and Srikanth. Both the matches were high-quality three-game thrillers, with the Chinese edging out just at the death.

"Our standards have gone up. Players would say I want a medal not just from CWG but also World Championships and Olympics. Nobody is talking lesser than that. We also know that winning small things won't matter much for the sport in the country, winning big will. That mindset has changed among the players and the belief is there.

I tried everything which I had in my armoury last night but could not finish it off and fell short of my first ever @YonexAllEngland semifinals. Disappointed but I am happy that I am back after the break! Thanks to everyone back home for such a great support! pic.twitter.com/4nvivBcR4J — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) March 17, 2018

"The good thing is that we are not going down in terms of quality. We just couldn't finish the close encounters. If I or Srikanth would have beaten Huang (Yuxiang), either of us would be playing the All England semi-final or final. After a competitive year, the body takes a lot of toll. I'm hopeful we can start winning from next month,” Prannoy, who will be one of the favourites at Gold Coast, adds.

Prannoy and Srikanth look injury free, which suggests they will only get better once they take the court, but the expectations have touched the skies. “I can't really complain about what Srikanth did last year,” laughs Prannoy. “It's just been three months in 2018 that we haven't managed to win a tournament.”

Medal a possibility

The Commonwealth Games present an opportunity for Prannoy and Srikanth to replicate what Parupalli Kashyap and RMV Gurusaidutt achieved in the previous edition. “Kashyap and Guru did a great job to get two medals respectively. It was an important result for the sport at that point in time. One of the things that have changed is the way how results are seen. Winning a medal at the CWG was a big thing back then, now winning a Superseries event or World Championships medal is considered as great.”

Prannoy, who will be making his debut at CWG, has worked on strength training this year, and the lanky shuttler believes that the player who handles the pressure better will go all the way. "It comes only once in four years and everyone doesn't get a chance to play. For me, major events are once in a lifetime opportunities. First of all, it is really difficult to qualify and once you qualify, it is important to grab the opportunity," he says.

England’s Rajiv Ouseph and Lee Chong Wei too are favourites for a medal at Gold Coast but the Indian duo is well aware of the danger the unseeded shuttlers pose at major events. “It looks easy but there are players to watch out for who can pull off an upset. We are mature enough to keep these things away and focus on our goals,” adds Prannoy.

Meanwhile, Srikanth has focused on both on-court and off-court sessions to strike a balance in his gameplan for major tournaments. "We have reached that level and feeling really confident now when we play against top players. And for me, in particular, it's more thinking about myself rather than thinking about my opponent," he says.