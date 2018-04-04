Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 1

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, being hosted this time at Gold Coast, Australia, is already underway with a glittering opening ceremony taking place on Wednesday, and the events set to take place on the following day.

India, with contingent that comprises 225 athletes as well as 75 officials, are considered a powerhouse at the Commonwealth Games, having finished second on the medal table in the 2010 event in Delhi, and look set to finish among the top five this time around as well.

Star badminton player PV Sindhu led the contingent at the opening ceremony earlier on Wednesday, in which Prince Charles, member of the British royalty, declared the event open. The ceremony went off without a hitch in front of a 35,000-strong crowd at the Carrara Stadium in Queensland city, despite an initial spell of rain.

With the main sporting events taking place from Thursday, 5 April, let us take a look at the ones that involve Indian athletes on Day 1, categorised according to the sports:

Badminton:

India vs Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed team badminton

Time: 4.31 am

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed team badminton

Time: 2.31 pm

Hockey:

India vs Wales

Event: Women's hockey

Time: 5.02 am

Basketball:

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women's basketball

Time: 2.03 pm

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men's basketball

Time: 3.30 pm

Cycling:

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10.12 am (Qualification), 3 pm (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12.04 pm (Qualification), 4:28 pm (Final)

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11.54 am (Qualification), 4:21 pm (Final)

Gymnastics:

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Swimming:

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7.24 am (1st Heat), 4.52 pm (1st Semi-final)

Weightlifting:

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

Boxing:

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Table Tennis:

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Squash:

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Lawn Bowls:

Athlete: Pinki

Event: Women's Singles (Section D)

Time: 4.30 am (Round 1); 7.30 am (Round 2)

Event: Men's triples (Section A)

Time: 4.30 am (Round 1); 7.30 am (Round 2)

Event: Men's Pairs (Section D)

Time: 11.30 am (Round 1); 2.30 pm (Round 2)

Event: Women's Fours (Section B)

Time: 11.30 am (Round 1); 2.30 pm (Round 2)