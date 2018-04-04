Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 1

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, being hosted this time at Gold Coast, Australia, is already underway with a glittering opening ceremony taking place on Wednesday, and the events set to take place on the following day.
India, with contingent that comprises 225 athletes as well as 75 officials, are considered a powerhouse at the Commonwealth Games, having finished second on the medal table in the 2010 event in Delhi, and look set to finish among the top five this time around as well.
Star badminton player PV Sindhu led the contingent at the opening ceremony earlier on Wednesday, in which Prince Charles, member of the British royalty, declared the event open. The ceremony went off without a hitch in front of a 35,000-strong crowd at the Carrara Stadium in Queensland city, despite an initial spell of rain.
With the main sporting events taking place from Thursday, 5 April, let us take a look at the ones that involve Indian athletes on Day 1, categorised according to the sports:
Badminton:
India vs Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed team badminton
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed team badminton
Time: 2.31 pm
Hockey:
India vs Wales
Event: Women's hockey
Time: 5.02 am
Basketball:
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women's basketball
Time: 2.03 pm
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men's basketball
Time: 3.30 pm
Cycling:
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10.12 am (Qualification), 3 pm (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12.04 pm (Qualification), 4:28 pm (Final)
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11.54 am (Qualification), 4:21 pm (Final)
Gymnastics:
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Swimming:
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7.24 am (1st Heat), 4.52 pm (1st Semi-final)
Weightlifting:
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
Boxing:
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Table Tennis:
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Squash:
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Lawn Bowls:
Athlete: Pinki
Event: Women's Singles (Section D)
Time: 4.30 am (Round 1); 7.30 am (Round 2)
Event: Men's triples (Section A)
Time: 4.30 am (Round 1); 7.30 am (Round 2)
Event: Men's Pairs (Section D)
Time: 11.30 am (Round 1); 2.30 pm (Round 2)
Event: Women's Fours (Section B)
Time: 11.30 am (Round 1); 2.30 pm (Round 2)
Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 23:59 PM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 23:59 PM