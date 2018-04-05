Gold Coast: Australia celebrated its ancestry and native traditions in a soul-stirring Commonwealth Games opening ceremony but protests by indigenous aboriginals against the very idea of Commonwealth came as a poignant reminder of the unforgotten colonial brutalities.
Ironically, Australia's aboriginal heritage was the central theme of the ceremony which lasted a little over two hours under overcast and often drizzling skies.
The buzz that seemed lacking in the build-up to the Games was very much there during the ceremony, attended by the British Royals, as Gold Coast turned out in numbers to welcome 71 nations of the Commonwealth.
The Indian contingent, led by flag-bearer Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu walked out to a warm reception from the nearly 25,000 strong crowd which filled up the stadium that will also host the athletics event as well.
The Indians ditched tradition for comfort in the ceremony, marching out in blazers and trousers rather than the conventional sarees and bandhgalas.
But the festivities inside could not completely overshadow the protests by aboriginal groups, who raised slogans and blocked the Queen's Baton Relay for close to an hour at The Spit area of the city.
They protested against the brutalities committed during Britain's occupation and insisted that the country should have nothing to do with the Commonwealth, given the land and a generation that was "stolen" by the colonial masters.
The party went on nonetheless and the ceremony began with a countdown sequence that welcomed the visitors to the "oldest living culture in the world" and went on to pay tribute to Australia's heritage before the European invasion.
"It is fitting that the Commonwealth Games is known as 'The Friendly Games' as one of the world's friendliest countries has invited us into their homes for this momentous sporting event," said Prince Charles, representing the Queen at the ceremony, before declaring the Games open.
Accompanied by his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles walked along the parade track, cheered on by a packed stadium. The Royal couple had landed in Brisbane this morning.
They were welcomed warmly as they walked with two Yugambeh Elders, Ted Williams and Patrica O'Connor. Yugambehs are an aboriginal tribe, who number a mere 10,000 in Australia but are a symbol of Australia's indigenous past.
In fact, it was all about revisiting the past as the ceremony paid an emotional homage to the Australian heritage, especially the aboriginals, the indigenous people who suffered massively after the European invasion in the country.
A skycam was launched to the soundtrack of a soaring eagle to reveal an aboriginal family in the stands. A young girl in group used a smartphone to activate a digital countdown superimposed over a sky full of stars.
The Aboriginal family in the stands was of Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, who designed the medals for the Games. Her niece Isabella Graham activated the countdown which took off from 65,000 years.
Most of the countdown passed in a blur and when it ended, a burst of pyrotechnics created a blue dome of light, representing planet earth at the centre of space.
What followed was an imaginative celebration of the past, present and future of Australia and most notably, the way of life at 'the surfers' paradise' of this magnificent city.
It went back to the time when Australia was connected to Antarctica, represented by a white whale Migaloo, which migrates an arduous 12,000km from Antarctica to North Queensland every year to mate and give birth.
One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when childhood abuse survivor Damien Rider was revealed one of the last baton-bearers before it reached the Carrara Stadium.
Rider is a celebrated campaigner against child abuse here and broke three world records while paddling 800km from Coolangatta to Bondi on his board. His 17-day effort made him a recognised face Down Under.
Share the Dream — Gold Coast had been asking its inhabitants and visitors before the Games and though that dream did not find resonance with some, it did have quite a ring among those who braved the rain to celebrate the Aussie spirit.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 04:07 AM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 05:12 AM
Highlights
05:12 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra drop second game
Blame the drift or nerves, but the Indians, ranked much higher, were poor at the start of that game allowing the Sri Lankans to take a 18-11 lead in the second game before the Indians got a grip. The Lankans' strategy was simply to target Gadde.
It was then that the drama began. The Indians reeled off multiple points to draw level at 18-18, and then at 19-19. However, their comeback was stopped in its track by two strong smashes from the Lankans.
05:01 (IST)
Sri Lanka mount comeback in Game 2
The Sri Lankans, ranked 419th in the world, had actually surged to a 9-3 lead before the World No 24 Indians could claw back some points.However, Sri Lanka have been superior in Game 2 and deservedly go into the break in Game 2 leading 11-7.
04:51 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra seal first game
Having surged into an 11-8 lead, the Indians dominated the rest of the game to wrap up the first game 21-15. That run of play involved a delectable drop shot from Gadde, who the Sri Lankans have tried to target, but in vain. Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa have no answers for Chopra's ferocious smashes.
04:42 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra lead 11-8 in first game
The Sri Lankans caught up with Gadde and Chopra at 5-5. But Chopra's smashing abilities see the Indians go up 8-6. But the Sri Lankans again caught up at 8-8. But Chopra seizes control of the match to take the Indians into an 11-8 lead in the first game.
04:36 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra take lead
Gadde's resolute defence sees India take a 5-2 advantage in the first game.
04:35 (IST)
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra on the court
Right, the first piece of action of the day will see India's Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra take on Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa in the mixed doubles team event.
03:38 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Commonwealth Games. Over the next 11 days, we will bring you all the action from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where over 200 Indian athletes are in the fray. These include Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and 2017 World Championships gold medallist Mirabai Chanu.
While India's biggest-ever medal haul (101) at CWG came at the New Delhi edition eight years ago, the biggest question at the moment is whether India can overhaul their tally from last edition at Glasgow — 64.
Stick around as we bring you all the action in real time.