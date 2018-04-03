Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete schedule and timings of Indian athletes' events at Gold Coast

From 4-15 April, 221 athletes from India will take part in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. In the previous edition in Glasgow in 2014, India came fifth with a total medal tally of 64 medals (15 golds, 30 silvers, 19 bronze).

The opening ceremony of the Gold Coast event is scheduled on 4 April with ace badminton star PV Sindhu leading the Indian contingent as the designated flag-bearer.

Here is the schedule for all the events in which Indian athletes will be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games:

(All timings mentioned below are in IST)

Day 1 (5 April)

India vs Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed team badminton

Time: 4.31 am

India vs Wales

Event: Women's hockey

Time: 5.02 am

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women's basketball

Time: 2.03 pm

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed team badminton

Time: 2.31 pm

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men's basketball

Time: 3.30 pm

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10.12 am (Qualification), 3 pm (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12.04 pm (Qualification), 4:28 pm (Final)

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11.54 am (Qualification), 4:21 pm (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7.24 am (1st Heat), 4.52 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Event: Lawn bowls starts from 5 April

Day 2 (6 April)

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 10.02 am

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4,000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 10.47 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Arun Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 3.07 pm (Final)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 3.07 pm (Final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 5.06 pm (Final)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Deepak Lather

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

India vs Scotland

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 9.30 am-1.00 pm

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4.00 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm

Day 3 (7 April)

India vs England

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 1.03 pm

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2.03 pm

India vs Pakistan

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 10.02 am

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 3.54 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly

Time: 3.07 pm (Final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Vandna Gupta

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)

Time: 2.12 am

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Day 4 (8 April)

Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)

Time: 2:30 am

Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)

Time: 2.30 am

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Event: Athletics (400m)

Time: 11.11 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Time: 12.02 pm

India vs Scotland

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 4.30 pm

India vs New Zealand

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 1.01 pm

India vs Wales

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 3.02 pm

India vs England

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5.02 pm

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1:02 pm (Qualification), 4:14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2.27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2:27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)

Time: 1.37 pm (Qualification), 4.51 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2.37 pm

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2.37 pm

Athlete: Manu Bhaker

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:30 am (Final)

Athlete: Saniya Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Smit Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Deepak Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Ravi Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)

Time: 7.10 am (1st Heat), 4.23 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 5.01 pm (Final)

Athlete: Punam Yadav

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Vikas Thakur

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Seema

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Semi-final

Time: 4 am-10 am

Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final

Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm

Day 5 (9 April)

Athlete: Muhammad Anas

Event: Athletics (400m)

Time: 3.26 pm (Semi-final)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Time: 3.55 pm

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Time: 5.50 am

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Time: 5.50 am

Athlete: Poovamma Raja

Event: Women 400m

Time: 6 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Women 400m

Time: 6 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: L Suriya

Event: Women 10,000m

Time: 4.05 pm

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:39 am (Final)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 7.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6:30 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6.30 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)

Time: 5.29 pm

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Time: 6.43 am (1st Heat), 4.07 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke

Time: 6.01 am (1st Heat), 3.07 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pardeep Singh

Event: Men’s 105 kg

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Lalchhanhimi

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Purnima Pandey

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Gurdeep Singh

Event: Men’s +105kg

Time: 2.12 pm

Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team final

Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Medal

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Day 6 (10 April)

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Event: Athletics (400m)

Time: 5.18 pm

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Event: Athletics (Women 400m)

Time: 4.46 pm (Semi-final)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Time: 6.45 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200m)

Time: 8:18 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Event: Athletics (Long Jump)

Time: 7 am

India vs Malaysia

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 5.02 pm

India vs South Africa

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 3.02 pm

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11 am (Final)

Athlete: Anuraj Singh

Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11 am (Final)

Athlete: Gagan Narang

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 8.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 8.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 1,500m Freestyle)

Time: 4.23 pm

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Time: 3.15 PM (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4.30 am-10.30 am; 12.00 pm-6.00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Quarter-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Quarter-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage

Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Day 7 (11 April)

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (High jump)

Time: 3.35 pm (Final)

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Event: Athletics (High jump)

Time: 3.35 pm (Final)

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Event: Athletics (Women 400m)

Time: 5.15 pm (Final)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 400m)

Time: 5.15 pm (Final)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m hurdles)

Time: 5.41 pm

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200m)

Time: 5.08 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Event: Athletics (Long jump)

Time: 4.02 pm

Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women long jump)

Time: 2.30 pm

Athlete: Neena Pinto

Event: Athletics (Women long jump)

Time: 2.30 pm

India vs England

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 3.02 pm

Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Time: 6.33 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Mohammed Asab

Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Ankur Mittal

Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 6 am (Final)

Athlete: Varsha Varman

Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 6 am (Final)

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4.30 am-10:30 am; 12 pm-6 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Quarter-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Quarter-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage

Time: 4 am-10 am

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Day 8 (12 April)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Time: 3.15 pm (Final)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Time: 5.08 pm (Final)

Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women long jump)

Time: 3.25 pm

Athlete: Neena Pinto

Event: Athletics (Women long jump)

Time: 3:25 pm

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6 am

Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6 am

Athlete: Seema Antil

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4.10 pm

Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4.10 pm

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Time: 5.35 am (100m hurdles), 6.30 am (High Jump), 2.50 pm (Shot Put), 4.27 pm (200m)

Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Time: 6.33 am (Final)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Women’s 50m Rifle Prone

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Athlete: Rahul Aware

Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Sushil Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Kiran

Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4.30 am-10.30 am; 12 pm-6 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final

Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Day 9 (13 April)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Time: 5.30 am

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Time: 5.30 am

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Event: Athletics (1500m)

Time: 7.05 am

India

Event: Athletics (4x400m relay)

Time: 7:35 am

India

Event: Athletics (Women 4x400m relay)

Time: 8:05 am

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Time: 6 am (Long jump), 7:55 am (Javelin throw), 3.35 pm (800m)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Event: Shooting (women’s trap)

Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 11:25 am (Final)

Athlete: Seema Tomar

Event: Shooting (women’s trap)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.25 am (Final)

Athlete: Bajrang Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Mausam Khatri

Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Divya Kakran

Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarter-final

Time: 6.30 am-10.30 am, 1 pm-5 pm

Event: Men’s boxing semi-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women’s boxing semi-finals

Time: 7.30 am-11 am (51kg, 60kg)

Event: Table tennis doubles quarter-final

Time: 4 am-10 am

Event: Table tennis doubles semi-final

Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash doubles quarter-final and semi-final

Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm

Day 10 (14 April)

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 10.45 am (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Babu AV

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 10.45 am (Final)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Time: 10.05 am (Final)

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Time: 10.05 am (Final)

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Event: 1,500m

Time: 11.40 am (Final)

India

Event: 4x400m relay

Time: 12.08 pm (Final)

India

Event: Women 4x400m relay

Time: 12.37 pm (Final)

Athlete: L Suriya

Event: Women 5,000m

Time: 10:50 am

Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Kynan Chenai

Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 08.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 08.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Somveer

Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Vinesh Phogat

Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)

Time: From 6 am

Event: Badminton singles and doubles semi-final and bronze medal

Time: 6.30 am-10.30 am and 1 pm-5 pm

Event: Men’s boxing final

Time: 7.30 am-11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women’s boxing final

Time: 7.30 am-11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (69 kg)

Event: Table tennis doubles and singles medal matches

Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash doubles semi-final and final

Time: 8 am – 12 pm and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Day 11 (15 April)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles gold medal

Time: 4:30 am – 9:30 am

Event: Table tennis doubles and singles medal matches

Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Squash doubles semi-final and final

Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm