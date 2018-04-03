Commonwealth Games 2018: Complete schedule and timings of Indian athletes' events at Gold Coast

From 4-15 April, 221 athletes from India will take part in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. In the previous edition in Glasgow in 2014, India came fifth with a total medal tally of 64 medals (15 golds, 30 silvers, 19 bronze).
The opening ceremony of the Gold Coast event is scheduled on 4 April with ace badminton star PV Sindhu leading the Indian contingent as the designated flag-bearer.
Here is the schedule for all the events in which Indian athletes will be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games:
(All timings mentioned below are in IST)
Day 1 (5 April)
India vs Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed team badminton
Time: 4.31 am
India vs Wales
Event: Women's hockey
Time: 5.02 am
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women's basketball
Time: 2.03 pm
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed team badminton
Time: 2.31 pm
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men's basketball
Time: 3.30 pm
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10.12 am (Qualification), 3 pm (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12.04 pm (Qualification), 4:28 pm (Final)
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11.54 am (Qualification), 4:21 pm (Final)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.38 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6.57 am (1st Heat), 4.22 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7.24 am (1st Heat), 4.52 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Event: Lawn bowls starts from 5 April
Day 2 (6 April)
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 10.47 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Arun Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 3.07 pm (Final)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 3.07 pm (Final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 5.06 pm (Final)
Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Deepak Lather
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Saraswati Rout
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
India vs Scotland
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 9.30 am-1.00 pm
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm
Day 3 (7 April)
India vs England
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 1.03 pm
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2.03 pm
India vs Pakistan
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 3.54 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly
Time: 3.07 pm (Final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)
Time: 2.12 am
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Day 4 (8 April)
Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)
Time: 2:30 am
Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)
Time: 2.30 am
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Event: Athletics (400m)
Time: 11.11 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Time: 12.02 pm
India vs Scotland
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 4.30 pm
India vs New Zealand
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 1.01 pm
India vs Wales
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 3.02 pm
India vs England
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5.02 pm
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1:02 pm (Qualification), 4:14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2.27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2:27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)
Time: 1.37 pm (Qualification), 4.51 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2.37 pm
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2.37 pm
Athlete: Manu Bhaker
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:30 am (Final)
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Smit Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Ravi Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
Time: 7.10 am (1st Heat), 4.23 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 5.01 pm (Final)
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Seema
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarter-finals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Semi-final
Time: 4 am-10 am
Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final
Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm
Day 5 (9 April)
Athlete: Muhammad Anas
Event: Athletics (400m)
Time: 3.26 pm (Semi-final)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Time: 3.55 pm
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Time: 5.50 am
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Time: 5.50 am
Athlete: Poovamma Raja
Event: Women 400m
Time: 6 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Women 400m
Time: 6 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: L Suriya
Event: Women 10,000m
Time: 4.05 pm
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:39 am (Final)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 7.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6:30 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6.30 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
Time: 5.29 pm
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle
Time: 6.43 am (1st Heat), 4.07 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke
Time: 6.01 am (1st Heat), 3.07 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pardeep Singh
Event: Men’s 105 kg
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Lalchhanhimi
Event: Women’s 90kg
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Purnima Pandey
Event: Women’s 90kg
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Gurdeep Singh
Event: Men’s +105kg
Time: 2.12 pm
Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team final
Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Medal
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Day 6 (10 April)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Event: Athletics (400m)
Time: 5.18 pm
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Event: Athletics (Women 400m)
Time: 4.46 pm (Semi-final)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 6.45 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200m)
Time: 8:18 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Event: Athletics (Long Jump)
Time: 7 am
India vs Malaysia
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 5.02 pm
India vs South Africa
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 3.02 pm
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11 am (Final)
Athlete: Anuraj Singh
Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11 am (Final)
Athlete: Gagan Narang
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 8.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 8.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 1,500m Freestyle)
Time: 4.23 pm
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle
Time: 3.15 PM (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4.30 am-10.30 am; 12.00 pm-6.00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Quarter-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Quarter-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage
Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Day 7 (11 April)
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Time: 3.35 pm (Final)
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Time: 3.35 pm (Final)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Event: Athletics (Women 400m)
Time: 5.15 pm (Final)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 400m)
Time: 5.15 pm (Final)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m hurdles)
Time: 5.41 pm
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200m)
Time: 5.08 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Event: Athletics (Long jump)
Time: 4.02 pm
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women long jump)
Time: 2.30 pm
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women long jump)
Time: 2.30 pm
India vs England
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 3.02 pm
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6.33 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Mohammed Asab
Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Ankur Mittal
Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 6 am (Final)
Athlete: Varsha Varman
Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 6 am (Final)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4.30 am-10:30 am; 12 pm-6 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Quarter-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Quarter-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage
Time: 4 am-10 am
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Day 8 (12 April)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 3.15 pm (Final)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Time: 5.08 pm (Final)
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women long jump)
Time: 3.25 pm
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women long jump)
Time: 3:25 pm
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6 am
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6 am
Athlete: Seema Antil
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4.10 pm
Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4.10 pm
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 5.35 am (100m hurdles), 6.30 am (High Jump), 2.50 pm (Shot Put), 4.27 pm (200m)
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6.33 am (Final)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Women’s 50m Rifle Prone
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Athlete: Rahul Aware
Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Sushil Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Babita Kumari
Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Kiran
Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4.30 am-10.30 am; 12 pm-6 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final
Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8 am-12 am and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Day 9 (13 April)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Time: 5.30 am
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Time: 5.30 am
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Event: Athletics (1500m)
Time: 7.05 am
India
Event: Athletics (4x400m relay)
Time: 7:35 am
India
Event: Athletics (Women 4x400m relay)
Time: 8:05 am
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 6 am (Long jump), 7:55 am (Javelin throw), 3.35 pm (800m)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Event: Shooting (women’s trap)
Time: 4:31 am (Qualification), 11:25 am (Final)
Athlete: Seema Tomar
Event: Shooting (women’s trap)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.25 am (Final)
Athlete: Bajrang Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Mausam Khatri
Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarter-final
Time: 6.30 am-10.30 am, 1 pm-5 pm
Event: Men’s boxing semi-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women’s boxing semi-finals
Time: 7.30 am-11 am (51kg, 60kg)
Event: Table tennis doubles quarter-final
Time: 4 am-10 am
Event: Table tennis doubles semi-final
Time: 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash doubles quarter-final and semi-final
Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm
Day 10 (14 April)
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 10.45 am (Final)
Athlete: Rakesh Babu AV
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 10.45 am (Final)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Time: 10.05 am (Final)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Time: 10.05 am (Final)
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Event: 1,500m
Time: 11.40 am (Final)
India
Event: 4x400m relay
Time: 12.08 pm (Final)
India
Event: Women 4x400m relay
Time: 12.37 pm (Final)
Athlete: L Suriya
Event: Women 5,000m
Time: 10:50 am
Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu
Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Kynan Chenai
Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 08.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 08.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Somveer
Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Vinesh Phogat
Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)
Time: From 6 am
Event: Badminton singles and doubles semi-final and bronze medal
Time: 6.30 am-10.30 am and 1 pm-5 pm
Event: Men’s boxing final
Time: 7.30 am-11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women’s boxing final
Time: 7.30 am-11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm-5.30 pm (69 kg)
Event: Table tennis doubles and singles medal matches
Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash doubles semi-final and final
Time: 8 am – 12 pm and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Day 11 (15 April)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles gold medal
Time: 4:30 am – 9:30 am
Event: Table tennis doubles and singles medal matches
Time: 4 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash doubles semi-final and final
Time: 8 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm
Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 12:07 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 12:07 PM