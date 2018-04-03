You are here:
Commonwealth Games 2018: Channel Nine loses accreditation for violating Opening Ceremony embargo

Sports PTI Apr 03, 2018 17:00:29 IST

Gold Coast: In perhaps the first of its kind case of embargo violation in a multi-sport event, popular Australian network Channel Nine's accreditation was cancelled by the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee after it leaked a video of the opening ceremony's dress rehearsal.

A pedestrian walks past a security fence and barricades located outside a venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. Reuters

"Someone was in the venue, took pictures of the Opening Ceremony. The other 16,000 volunteers and people respected the fact we asked them not to do it (broadcast it). And then they put it on their news service," Games organising committee CEO Mark Peters said.

"This is not what dignity is about, this is not what trust is about and it broke our news access rules. So there has to be a consequence, the same way there is a consequence for athletes and officials, and so the consequence is, we have suspended their accreditation," he added.

However, the suspension will be reviewed after the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

"When people are given the privilege to come in and watch an event and they break the rules, that's not high performance, that's infringing on the spirit which these Games represent," Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg said.

The details of the opening ceremonies at major sporting events are usually embargoed for media, which is given early access to the event to prepare themselves.


