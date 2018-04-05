Commonwealth Games 2018: Australia's world champion hurdler Sally Pearson withdraws due to injury

Gold Coast: Australia's world champion 100 metres hurdler Sally Pearson has been forced to withdraw from her home Commonwealth Games as she battles a serious Achilles injury that could sideline her for up to a year.

Pearson's absence is another blow for the quadrennial Games which have already been hit by a number of high-profile withdrawals by top athletes.

"Gutted. Absolutely gutted," Pearson, a Gold Coast resident who had been the Games' main ambassador for years, told reporters on Thursday. "There were a lot of tears flowing.

"I guess you could call it grief. I was double and triple checking it was the right decision (to withdraw).

"Not being able to go out on that track and run for Australia is gut-wrenching."

Pearson, who won gold at the London Olympics, said she knew she would not compete for two days but had delayed the announcement to play a part in the opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium on Wednesday where she was the last baton-bearer in the relay.

"I had a big role to play in the opening ceremony which is why I waited until today to make the announcement," said Pearson, one of Australia's most decorated track athletes.

"I did everything I possibly could. I left no stone unturned to run in the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relay."