Commonwealth Games 2018: An interactive look at influence of shooting, wrestling and weightlifting on India's medal haul

Sometimes the past can offer a wonderful insight into the future. With the Commonwealth Games a few hours away, expectations from the Indian contingent are naturally sky-high.
While the Indian contingent won 64 medals the last time around in Glasgow, they fell woefully short of the benchmark they set at home in 2010 — 101 medals, including 39 gold medals and 26 silver medals.
While India’s shooting, wrestling and weightlifting contingents have always been among the medals, the following interactive offers a glimpse into just how much influence these three disciplines exert over India’s medal tallies. The infographic also gives a hint of which sports can rake in the biggest haul when the Commonwealth Games starts on Wednesday.
Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 19:27 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 19:32 PM