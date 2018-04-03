Commonwealth Games 2018: An interactive look at influence of shooting, wrestling and weightlifting on India's medal haul

Sometimes the past can offer a wonderful insight into the future. With the Commonwealth Games a few hours away, expectations from the Indian contingent are naturally sky-high.

While the Indian contingent won 64 medals the last time around in Glasgow, they fell woefully short of the benchmark they set at home in 2010 — 101 medals, including 39 gold medals and 26 silver medals.

While India’s shooting, wrestling and weightlifting contingents have always been among the medals, the following interactive offers a glimpse into just how much influence these three disciplines exert over India’s medal tallies. The infographic also gives a hint of which sports can rake in the biggest haul when the Commonwealth Games starts on Wednesday.