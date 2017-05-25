CoA ask BCCI state units to furnish the names of current office-bearers and details of their tenure

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday sent a fresh communication to the various state units of BCCI asking them to furnish the names of the current office-bearers along with the duration of their stay.

A small three-point letter has been sent wherein the CoA once again asks for the details in reference to the 6 May meeting with the office-bearers.

It may be noted that the CoA had asked for an identical list earlier also but most of the units then had cited lack of clarity in the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The letter stated: "During the said meeting (May 6), the Committee of Administrators had also communicated that it would be helpful to have details of current office bearers of all Members of the BCCI. Accordingly, we request you to provide us with the names of your current office bearers along with the dates on which they assumed office."

It also stated that the CoA will once again meet the state units to discuss implementations of Lodha reforms.

"During the said meeting, there was consensus that further meetings between the office bearers of Member Associations and the Committee of Administrators would be fruitful for all concerned. The Committee of Administrators will address a separate communication on the timing and subjects of discussion for these further meetings.